'Retail therapy not so therapeutic when it's online'

At the risk of sounding optimistic, or tempting fate, it would appear we have survived the pandemic. Our bank balance, however, was not so fortunate. Theoretically, an extended period of lockdown in which we can't go anywhere or do anything should mean that we also could not spend money. Looking at our online banking spending pie chart of doom, this is not the case - if anything, we spent even more than we usually do. But how? And why?

Aside from my herculean attempts to keep the entire Irish drinks industry afloat, there was the fact that what was once a bi-weekly shop became an almost daily occurrence, because it was time alone, away from everyone, in a supermarket where everyone stays out of each other's way and there are no children. Bliss. So I would pop into town to get one or two bits and come home with six bags of shopping and a leaf blower.

But with all the comfort eating we were doing, we got through the massive stockpiles - this was not spending purely for the sake of it (the leaf blower was, as we don't even have trees). It was the online shopping that undid us.

In mid-May, David Fitzsimons from Retail Excellence Ireland went on Morning Ireland to tell us that shopping is the world's number one hobby, which really stretches my definition of a hobby. In my mind, hobbies are things we do alone, just for us - and please note I am not including footering with yourself in that category, because that would definitely be the world's number one hobby. We were not long into lockdown when we realised we missed just being able to walk around a department store and look at things we could not afford. And so to the internet we took, cards at the ready, as we expressed our anguish at the possible fall of civilisation by buying stuff, lots and lots of stuff. Panaceas all round - games for the PS4 and Switch coming thick and fast, subscriptions to Apple Games and Disney+ all maxing out our daily download limit; brown paper packages wrapped up with string and wads of masking tape arriving from our weary delivery drivers, ill-fitting shoes in their boxes pile up inside the back door, with plans to return them unless it turns out to be a bit of a dose and then they will just get regifted. There were, of course, relatively sensible purchases - stacks of books, sewing patterns, art supplies, because even the wonders of video games won't hold a child's interest for two months. So we clicked and clicked and clicked our way from site to site, turning shopping from hobby to compulsion as we hammered our worries away. Granted, it wasn't as enjoyable as just sodding off to town and wandering about the place looking for things to want, but it stopped us from feeling like the world was ending. But all the online shopping was a somewhat joyless process, without the adventure of trudging around a city in the heat; parking might be a pain, crowds might be madding, but when you return with your completely pointless purchases you feel that sense of reward - as though you have been to the new world and have returned with the finest silks and spices. Getting a paddling pool in the post somehow doesn't feel quite so heroic as having to wrestle through the tentacles of Cork's Kinsale Road roundabout and shoulder someone out of the way in Smyths to get to one. Although it does feel slightly heroic when you modify the leaf blower to inflate it. Coming out of this period of our lives is a relief - for our credit rating as much as ourselves.