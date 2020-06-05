| 5.8°C Dublin

'Retail therapy not so therapeutic when it's online'

Bill Linnane on lockdown shopping

More people have been shopping online during the lockdown (Tim Goode/PA)

More people have been shopping online during the lockdown (Tim Goode/PA)

At the risk of sounding optimistic, or tempting fate, it would appear we have survived the pandemic. Our bank balance, however, was not so fortunate. Theoretically, an extended period of lockdown in which we can't go anywhere or do anything should mean that we also could not spend money. Looking at our online banking spending pie chart of doom, this is not the case - if anything, we spent even more than we usually do. But how? And why?

Aside from my herculean attempts to keep the entire Irish drinks industry afloat, there was the fact that what was once a bi-weekly shop became an almost daily occurrence, because it was time alone, away from everyone, in a supermarket where everyone stays out of each other's way and there are no children. Bliss. So I would pop into town to get one or two bits and come home with six bags of shopping and a leaf blower.

But with all the comfort eating we were doing, we got through the massive stockpiles - this was not spending purely for the sake of it (the leaf blower was, as we don't even have trees). It was the online shopping that undid us. 