 You can’t shout at other people’s kids in your own house. They know this, which means you are powerless over them

You have a window of about five days in which you can really enjoy the school holidays. This period starts at the school gates at the close of the last day — all the goodbyes, and smiling faces, the little ones running to the car delighted that they have no more school, the parents delighted that there are no more school-runs, no more hastily assembled lunches, no desperate hunts for a clean uniform in the morning. School’s out!

The euphoria fades over the following days as you realise you are now stuck with your kids, 24/7, for two months. In the case of the younger two, we managed to get them into summer camps, but what to do with the 13-year-old — too old for camps, too young to force into hard labour in a field somewhere?

We started the holidays by allowing him to have a few buddies over for a sleepover, although the name is somewhat misleading as there were plans afoot to have zero hours’ sleep. To achieve this aim they bought a slab of Coke, a bag of treats and set to work throttling their nervous systems with caffeine and sugar.

Unfortunately this relatively harmless endeavour was almost undone by the Rule of Three — wherever there are three or more males, there will always be one wildcard. One guy who always takes it too far. It doesn’t matter if it’s Alan from The Hangover, Charlie from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or the leader of a coalition party, you can guarantee one bloke will go off script. And so it was that we found ourselves in a reverse hostage negotiation with one of my son’s friends, telling him we would drop him home if he didn’t calm down a bit. All he did was turn that back on us by saying he was thinking about asking his dad to collect him early, thus shaming us rather than the other way round. Touché kid, well played. To be fair, a lot of the problem was just us overreacting — it had been so long since any of the kids had a friend over we just weren’t sure what to do with them, or how to handle them (fun fact, you do not buy them a slab of Coke and then wonder why they are losing their tiny minds). You forget that you can’t shout at or generally threaten other people’s kids, you just have to glower at them, but that doesn’t work as they know you are powerless. It’s like a form of diplomatic immunity; they are untouchable in our jurisdiction; even when you catch them making prank phonecalls and explain to them at length that pranks are the lowest form of wit, only to find them doing the same thing again half an hour later. Eventually they all calmed down, and watched a film, or to be precise, watched the opening 25 minutes of four different films, whilst chugging cola and scrolling through TikTok. But they seemed to have a good time. That was all that mattered. The sleepover wasn’t just to mark the end of school, or the end of a year in which they were all trapped in their homes a lot of the time, but to keep them connected — they are all moving into first year in September, some in different schools, and it will be harder to keep those friends who go elsewhere. Life in the countryside can make friendships that bit trickier — with nobody within walking distance any meet-ups need to be scheduled and involve lifts and spins. Sport often serves as the glue for social bonds but my son, much like myself, has little interest in it. So having the pals over was a way to keep the gang together. But more importantly, it means that by having four of his pals over for the night, we are now owed four sleepovers in the respective houses, and in a summer with a whole lot of nothing to look forward to, the thought of dispatching even one child to someone else’s house to wreck their head and gaf is the only thing to look forward to from here ’til September.