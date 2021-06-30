| 9.7°C Dublin

 You can’t shout at other people’s kids in your own house. They know this, which means you are powerless over them

Having friends over for sleepovers, complete with treats and fizzy drinks, is a way to keep the gang together. Picture posed

Bill Linnane

You have a window of about five days in which you can really enjoy the school holidays. This period starts at the school gates at the close of the last day — all the goodbyes, and smiling faces, the little ones running to the car delighted that they have no more school, the parents delighted that there are no more school-runs, no more hastily assembled lunches, no desperate hunts for a clean uniform in the morning. School’s out!

The euphoria fades over the following days as you realise you are now stuck with your kids, 24/7, for two months. In the case of the younger two, we managed to get them into summer camps, but what to do with the 13-year-old — too old for camps, too young to force into hard labour in a field somewhere?

We started the holidays by allowing him to have a few buddies over for a sleepover, although the name is somewhat misleading as there were plans afoot to have zero hours’ sleep. To achieve this aim they bought a slab of Coke, a bag of treats and set to work throttling their nervous systems with caffeine and sugar.

