Ireland soccer star David Meyler announced the birth of his second baby this morning in an emotional tribute to his wife Cally.

'You are one hell of a woman' - Irish soccer star celebrates birth of his second baby, after his wife suffered three miscarriages

Meyler, who previously revealed that he and his wife had suffered the heartbreak of three miscarriages, praised his wife, calling her “one hell of a woman.”

“Honestly words can’t describe how emotional I am writing this post. Cally you are one hell of a woman,” Meyler wrote on Twitter.

“After Alanna what you went through physical and emotional it’s all been worth it to get to this point in our lives. We all love you so much.”

Last year, the Cork man previously spoke about how he felt the need for a break from soccer because of how the series of miscarriages affected him.

"Most people are unaware of the fact that my wife had three miscarriages and it took its toll on me," Meyler told the Hull Daily Mail last September.

"There's no point beating around the bush, at one stage last season I wanted to finish with football. I'd had enough but [my manager] Nigel was very good to me.

Honestly words can’t describe how emotional I am writing this post. Cally you are one hell of a women. After Alanna what you went through physical and emotional it’s all been worth it to get to this point in our life’s. We all love you so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W8CVVnU653 — DM 🇮🇪 (@DavidMeyler) April 16, 2019

