With my family ill with coronavirus, it was up to me to save Christmas. This was my moment

Truth in journalism is more important now than ever, so it’s important that I correct the record. In last week’s column I wrote about being back in the office, hard at work, but in reality I was not. I was at home, also hard at work, but isolating. This was because we had a festive visit from the Coronavirus.

When I was writing the column I had assumed that we would continue to avoid the virus, as we had done for almost two years, but it got us in the end. This was despite our best efforts — everything was pared back, invites to our place for Christmas dinner were rescinded, and one week out from the big day we thought we had nothing to worry about. We just had to sit tight.

Then my wife started to feel unwell. I assumed it was the usual Christmas fatigue, but it was more than that — laboured breathing, aches all over, temperatures and complete and utter exhaustion. Less than 24 hours later I started to go under with similar symptoms. My wife, being asthmatic, was sent by her GP for a PCR, and on Christmas Eve came the confirmation that she was, in fact, riddled. This meant we were now all isolating, which was fine, except that ‘we’ wasn’t just confined to us — my daughter’s boyfriend, who had been staying with us for a night or two, was now trapped with us for a minimum of 10 days. So he couldn’t spend Christmas with his family.

If we didn’t feel bad enough, he is also an only child. Basically, we were now the moral equivalent of the Albanian mafia in Taken. Then he and my daughter started showing symptoms.

At this stage it was clear that it was up to me to save Christmas. Despite the fact I was very clearly battling the same illness that flattened the others, I dug deep and cooked a banquet, ensured festive cheer, and distributed presents, fuelled only by mince pies and my own mental fortitude.

This was my moment — I was part John McClane, part Heston Blumenthal, wheezing my way through six hours of cooking, seasoning every dish with a soupcon of swear words, butter, and plague. I even allowed my wife out of quarantine, and was generous enough to allow her to dine with us once I had added the two extra leaves to the table thus meaning she was technically out in the hallway. I made a big deal out of how generous I was in allowing her to join us despite the fact she was ‘basically the monkey from Outbreak’, but at this stage it was clear all the adults in the house were sick.

After two long years of trying to keep the virus out, it was here, a most unwelcome and uninvited guest. Two more PCRs for my daughter and her boyfriend confirmed they had it too. At this stage I was run ragged, wheezing to get up the stairs, splitting headache, pains in my back and legs, throat red raw from talking about how heroic I was for a week solid. Then my PCR test results came back. I didn’t have the virus, at all. It turned out that all my symptoms were a combination of a cold, old age, over-eating, and hangovers.

Oh, how they all laughed at me, shouting ‘mental fortitude, is it?’ at me and asking me if I was suffering from long non-Covid. I’m still taking antigens and still testing negative. It seems I am to be passed over, this time at least.

But this is the randomness of the virus — I know people who have been left with long-term health issues from it, and I know people who didn’t even know they had it. I know other Omega men and women like myself who somehow never got it when all others around them did. It’s hard to understand, but all I know now is it was here and we survived, and our daughter didn’t end up seriously ill.

With her lupus she was always high risk, and while I know the war isn’t over, our first skirmish with the virus was a relative success. So we enter 2022 with a sense of optimism, slightly raised immunity, and a considerable amount of anecdotes about me thinking I was battling a deadly virus when actually I had just eaten too much cake.