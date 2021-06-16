| 16°C Dublin

‘With a fragile new life to protect, lockdown suited us. We felt safe’

After more than a year of pandemic living, many dads – new and otherwise – have found their roles transformed.  Ahead of Father’s Day, four Irish Independent writers reveal how life in lockdown has shaped their relationships with their children

Ireland Editor Fionnán Sheahan got to spend much more time with his son Cian (10 months) over lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Property Editor Mark Keenan and his children, Evie (13), Oisín (19) and Seán (10). Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Columnist Bill Linnane with his children Katie (18), Andrew (7), Daniel (6) and Alex (13). Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
TV Critic Pat Stacey with his daughters Sarah (28), Lori (25) and Megan (21). Photo: Owen Breslin Expand
Michael Keenan with his son Mark and grandchildren, Evie, Oisín and Seán. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Property Editor Mark Keenan and his children, Evie (13), Oisín (19) and Seán (10). Photo: Mark Condren

Columnist Bill Linnane with his children Katie (18), Andrew (7), Daniel (6) and Alex (13). Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

TV Critic Pat Stacey with his daughters Sarah (28), Lori (25) and Megan (21). Photo: Owen Breslin

Michael Keenan with his son Mark and grandchildren, Evie, Oisín and Seán. Photo: Mark Condren

Fionnan Sheahan, Mark Keenan, Bill Linnane and Pat Stacey

Fionnán Sheahan

There’s a turf war going on in our house. And it’s all going in one direction.

The living room floor has been overrun by playmats, rattles and toys. The carefully curated collection of biographies of Taoisigh have been replaced by books with tales of hungry caterpillars and greedy geese — which somehow make more sense than some of our past leaders’ exploits. The car boot is full of prams and paraphernalia.

Privacy