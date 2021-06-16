‘With a fragile new life to protect, lockdown suited us. We felt safe’

Fionnán Sheahan

There’s a turf war going on in our house. And it’s all going in one direction.

The living room floor has been overrun by playmats, rattles and toys. The carefully curated collection of biographies of Taoisigh have been replaced by books with tales of hungry caterpillars and greedy geese — which somehow make more sense than some of our past leaders’ exploits. The car boot is full of prams and paraphernalia.

The situation has got so bad that all my stuff has had to be moved out to a room in the garden.

Working from home made the space compact, but the addition of a new kid on the block has tipped it over the edge.

Cian arrived 10 months ago, and our world has been turned upside down. For the better.

A pandemic pregnancy and parenthood did present its difficulties, mainly for my partner, Jane, more than me.

Due to restrictions, I couldn’t go into the Rotunda Hospital for scans from 14 weeks onwards, limited to a short video call on one occasion after 20 weeks to see movement on the ultrasound.

It meant there was always a nervous wait sitting out in the car on Parnell Square.

For the birth, I had to drop Jane at the door and was called back in for the last 15 minutes as Cian was born via Caesarean.

Despite it all, the fabled unconditional love, which I was so sceptical about, kicked in right away as soon as Cian was put into my arms as Jane was put into recovery.

Then I was kicked out again as they went back to the maternity ward, to return that evening in the queue of new fathers lined up outside the door of the hospital for visiting hours.

Covid denied my ability to be there all the time in those opening days, but strangely, the rules gave me comfort that everything was being done in the hospital to keep mothers and babies safe. Due to Covid, nearly a year on and Cian still hasn’t met several close family and friends.

And yet there is the guilty sentiment on my part of feeling the last year was the most memorable of all.

Acknowledging that most people want to consign this sad period to the past, as death, illness and fear stalked so many of their lives, I don’t want to forget a moment. A captive of Covid.

The bubble of our new family made it feel safe for the new arrival shielded from the chaos of the outside world. With this fragile life to protect, lockdown suited us.

It meant that I could be at home for the final six months of the pregnancy, keeping an eye on Jane and seeing all the developments.

And it also meant being at home for the first six months of Cian’s life. Being there in the morning, rather than running for a Dart, seeing him at lunchtime and being on hand in the evening meant I got to see him a lot more in those few formative months.

While we’re all being warned about never switching off, the home office does allow for a juggle of time to take 10 minutes to catch the baby bath before bedtime and head back to the computer again. Taking out the commuting time means parents are not just at home, but are at home more with their kids and all those hours add up across the week.

The ever-presence created a bond with Cian that wouldn’t have been as close if life was as fast-paced as previously. Seeing him happy is a joy I haven’t experienced ever before.

The pandemic is tailing off and life is gradually returning to normal, but I’ll always have that time. Late at night, with Prime Time, Tonight or The Sunday Game on in the background, the two of us sit there as Cian chugs on his ‘dream feed’ bottle and it’s our time together. In the immortal words of my generation’s renowned philosopher, Ferris Bueller: ‘Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.’

Property Editor Mark Keenan and his children, Evie (13), Oisín (19) and Seán (10). Photo: Mark Condren

Property Editor Mark Keenan and his children, Evie (13), Oisín (19) and Seán (10). Photo: Mark Condren

‘We gelled with Spotify playlists and playing daft ukulele together’

Mark Keenan

‘Wait ’til your fathers get home!”: the ‘strike three’ shriek of the suburban matriarchal collective. In our Dublin estate of the early 1980s, kids swarmed the street under its communal policing eye. Surveillance, via window blind slats that winked up and down all afternoon led us to believe they had their own signal code: IN…YOUR…TREES…WITH…NAILGUN.. In our 1980s alley of the squinting Venetians, the day cops were all housewives and a crèche was a traffic accident in Cork.

But at 5.30pm sharp, we dragged coat-pile goals off the street to make way for the cavalcade of cars. Firing blue smoke, our collective fathers were home. The guard had been changed.

They sat in crumpled suits behind broadsheet walls of newsprint, blowing out more smoke (Carrolls No1) and waited to be served dinner. Before office work for mums was invented, children were seen and not heard and dads rarely had meaningful conversations with them. There might be tickling or playful rough housing depending on what age you were. A pre-booked clip on the ear (if you incurred daytime strike three) was administered with day cop placating noise and drama, but with lightness of touch and a conspiratorial wink.

They went into fixit mode on Saturdays and sometimes downed toolboxes to demonstrate dad credentials to the kid collective. A wrestling move, fancy boxing footwork or Chinese burns. Some had magic tricks, mainly with thumbs and coins. Or cigarettes.

Sundays, my dad Michael hit ‘grand expedition leader’ mode in a rain hat that looked like a pith helmet. Rousing us from bed at 7.30am, he marched us up the Dublin/Wicklow Hills and down again. Later, more treks along beaches, to the end of the pier and back. To the end of the other pier and back. As kids we knew this was a 1980s dad, trying to do his bit.

From my teenage years I got to know Michael as an adult. He’s been a valued friend and through decades has been unintrusively supportive to his adult kids. We used to meet Sundays for pints until the trek was beyond him. But as a septuagenarian he has reverted to anarchic juvenile. Lately it was “F**K Covid! Hahaha!” So he got Covid. We nearly lost him a few times in recent years, so we’re lucky to have him.

Today, as a separated 51-year-old father of three I’m unusually lucky. I have a house for my kids to come to. When I wanted to rent out a room, I had a parade of dads around. But I couldn’t have their kids around at the weekends. Because my children are coming then. Saturday dads savour it like 12-year-old malt. It’s not for sharing.

The three most important people in my life are Oisín, who is 19 and just got through his first year in a music college; Queen-loving Evie is 13 and just finished first year in secondary, and YouTuber Seán who is 10 and in primary. Oisín is fed up over last year’s Leaving Cert shenanigans and a first year of college spent home on a computer. Evie was side-footed in her big step into secondary by bonding-free homeschool. Seán, with his YouTube channel and online talk and play games, seems least affected.

Through lockdown weekends we had great Covid ‘movie nights’ with pizza. We gelled with Spotify playlists and by playing daft ukulele together. I am proud of them all. They are all truly decent individuals and nice people. We had a 1980s rain holiday in Donegal and now I’ve fallen into grand expedition mode. Leading them miles down the River Dodder. And back again. And they love it.

Well, they say they do.

Columnist Bill Linnane with his children Katie (18), Andrew (7), Daniel (6) and Alex (13). Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Columnist Bill Linnane with his children Katie (18), Andrew (7), Daniel (6) and Alex (13). Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

‘You learn how to be a dad by making endless mistakes’

Bill Linnane

I spend most of my time as a father feeling like a failure. Not a full-on, 100pc deadbeat dad, but just a middle-of-the-road, low-key failure.

I thought it would be different, that being a parent would come naturally, that some part of my brain would fire into life and I would be a great dad from the get-go. Surely biology wouldn’t be so cruel that it’d give you a child and not give you some innate skills to look after them? Swallows are able to fly to Africa and back guided only by instinct, surely brilliant creatures like ourselves should be able to raise our young without too much effort?

It turns out that you mostly learn about how to be a parent by making endless mistakes, ones that scar your kids emotionally and occasionally physically, like closing a car door on little hands. Then, at some point in the future when they are fully grown and out in the world, you can look back and say, well, now I understand how to be a good parent. It’s too late then. But it’s okay, you get to share all you have learned about parenthood with your adult kids when they become parents.

Plot twist: They won’t listen to you as all they can remember are your many mistakes. Another of life’s irritating ironies.

I compare myself to my own dad a lot. He set a high bar and was very modern for a guy born in the 1930s — he didn’t see parenting as being the job of one person based on their gender and was very hands on. When my sister got sick he took early retirement to retrain and set up a business for her to inherit, so she would have something when he and my mother were gone. Because I was adopted I think he was more aware of his duty as a parent — for him, this was an extraordinary gift, and he had a responsibility to always do the right thing. I, on the other hand, act like parenthood was thrust upon me, like I woke up one morning and discovered four foundlings in my house and have been trying to make do with it all since. It isn’t that I’m ill-equipped to be a parent, more that I was ill-prepared. I’m like those people you see climbing Carrauntoohil on a sunny day, decked out in jean shorts, trainers and T-shirts like they got lost looking for a Spar, completely unprepared for when the weather turns. And the weather always turns.

The pandemic just accentuated my role as a dad — your first duty is to keep your kids safe from harm, and it doesn’t matter if that means monitoring what they watch on YouTube or preventing them from exposure to a deadly virus. But the lockdowns made it harder to do the ancillary things — in normal times I’d try to do things with the kids at the weekends to get them out of the house (and give their mother some space) but that was taken from us. It was a year of few high points, and a couple of deep lows.

My daughter’s autoimmune disease, always on our minds, was thrown into sharp focus as she was placed in one of the extremely high risk categories. So she was effectively trapped in her room, and the price for keeping her physically safe was her mental health suffering. Then, in April, my eldest son was diagnosed with epilepsy, another hammer blow for us. The two youngest kids, aged seven and six, fared the best — they had each other for company, and adapted more readily to the new normal.

But it was my wife who bore the true hardships of lockdown — I was at work while she tried to homeschool, run the house, keep the kids entertained, and maintain her own sanity. I’m not sure how she did any of it.

I’ve always felt Father’s Day is a bit of a Hallmark holiday — do we really need it? Do I deserve it? I don’t think I do. I play a role, an important one, but my wife is the one who does the real work. I just show up once in a while with a binbag filled with Haribo and get to be the popular parent. If she and I could swap roles in the morning, would I do it? Probably not. I know I have the easier gig here.

So my Father’s Day will be spent keeping the head down and trying not to draw too much attention to myself and my occasional failings.

TV Critic Pat Stacey with his daughters Sarah (28), Lori (25) and Megan (21). Photo: Owen Breslin

TV Critic Pat Stacey with his daughters Sarah (28), Lori (25) and Megan (21). Photo: Owen Breslin

‘Raising daughters has taught me more about what it means to be a man than any son could ever have’

Pat Stacey

When my wife was pregnant with our first child, I got tired of being asked the same question: “Would you prefer a boy or a girl?” All we wanted was a healthy baby, and we got one. A daughter.

I got asked the same question, and gave the same by-now automatic answer, during my wife’s second pregnancy (another daughter) and during her third (a hat-trick of daughters). When we made it crystal clear that three was it, there was still always one person who asked: “Would you not go for the boy?”

Weirdly, it was always women who asked these questions, even though it’s we men who, deep down, supposedly yearn for a son – someone to proudly carry on the family name and all that narcissistic, macho crap. I can honestly say there’s never been a single moment when I’ve regretted having three daughters and no sons. I had an absolute blast bringing Sarah (28), Lori (25) and Megan (21) up. We both did.

It got a little more complicated as they grew older. We were negotiating new challenges. But I must have done something half-right, because here we all are, facing into another Father’s Day, and none of them has yet told me I ruined their life.

They were wonderful kids and now they’re wonderful young women, all in their 20s. The older two are freelancing in their first-choice professions, while the youngest completed her degree this year.

Thanks to the legalised extortion that is the rental market, they’re still living at home, which for the last 17 years has been in Wexford. In a pandemic year, that could have been a cauldron for some families. But with my wife having no choice but to continue working at the office, our eldest adapting to working at home, our middle daughter — whose work was deemed essential — travelling to and from Dublin, and our youngest, who’d been sharing a house in Waterford with three others until that became impossible, occupied with completing her final-year studies remotely, there was enough to keep us from getting in one another’s way.

So life actually didn’t change all that much – apart from the socialising side of things – and when the infection rate was at its highest, And there was something reassuring about living in a small village with a population in the hundreds, where the risk of catching the virus was smaller than in a city.

That said, they’ve still been priced out of a life in the city in which they belong. The ending of restrictions won’t change that. I feel sorry for them. When I was the age my eldest is now, I was married, had a stable, reasonably well-paid job, a house, an affordable mortgage and a modest car. They deserve to have those things if they want them.

In another way, though, I’m glad they’re all still under the roof with us most of the time. Raising daughters has taught me more about what it means to be a man than any number of sons could ever have. It’s also taught me about what life is like for young women in the 21st century. What I’ve learned worries me.

It’s not just the property and employment markets that have changed from what they were when I was in my 20s. There’s been a palpable shift in the male attitude. Misogyny is on the rise, rapidly. You don’t even have to go on social media to find it – although there’s an abundance of it there – or sniff out the rancid online communities of the pathetic “incels” who believe the world owes them a woman. It’s not hidden anymore. It’s crawled out from under the rocks. Rarely a month goes by without one or more of my daughters telling me and their mother about some nasty experience they’ve had. My daughters have been leered at by creeps in bars, restaurants, at bus stops and in train stations, or just while walking along the street, minding their own business.

They’ve had their personal space breached and invaded. They’ve been verbally abused when they tell the man to go away (in less polite language than that). It’s not just young men, either; sometimes the creeps are men my age or older. I know their experience isn’t unique. I know every young woman has to endure this. I just wish I knew why it’s happening and what we can do to stop it happening. So, come Father’s Day, I’ll get my card and my present. I’ll get my hugs and my kisses. I’ll think again about how lucky I am to have brilliant three daughters I adore — even if we do annoy one another now and again (I never said we were perfect!). And I’ll keep on worrying.