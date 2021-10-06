| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why sensory toys like pop-its have captured your child’s imagination

Originally designed for children with additional needs, fidget spinners and pop-its are now in nearly every family home. They have a unique capacity to soothe and distract, say the experts

Hazel Graham with her daughter Ruby (9), who says her fidgets are calming. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
You can now get a Fidget Toy Advent Calendar Expand

Close

Hazel Graham with her daughter Ruby (9), who says her fidgets are calming. Photo: Mark Condren

Hazel Graham with her daughter Ruby (9), who says her fidgets are calming. Photo: Mark Condren

You can now get a Fidget Toy Advent Calendar

You can now get a Fidget Toy Advent Calendar

/

Hazel Graham with her daughter Ruby (9), who says her fidgets are calming. Photo: Mark Condren

Andrea Smith Twitter

If you’re a parent of a primary school child, there’s a high chance your house has been taken over by ‘pop-its’, the colourful rubber toys covered in bumps that elicit a satisfying pop when pushed in or out.

While they’ve been around for years as a sensory tool for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorders (ASD), fidget toys like pop-its have become a mainstream craze over the past year, partly due to mini YouTubers fuelling their popularity.

The colourful, fun gadgets have really captured children’s imaginations (and parents’ wallets), along with a wide range of fidget toys, spinners and stress balls.

Most Watched

Privacy