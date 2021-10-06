Why sensory toys like pop-its have captured your child’s imagination

If you’re a parent of a primary school child, there’s a high chance your house has been taken over by ‘pop-its’, the colourful rubber toys covered in bumps that elicit a satisfying pop when pushed in or out.

While they’ve been around for years as a sensory tool for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorders (ASD), fidget toys like pop-its have become a mainstream craze over the past year, partly due to mini YouTubers fuelling their popularity.

The colourful, fun gadgets have really captured children’s imaginations (and parents’ wallets), along with a wide range of fidget toys, spinners and stress balls.

Ruby Graham Roche (9) from Carlow was an early fan. She was in her element when the toys began appearing in shops during the pandemic, as she and her friend Bonnie had been making their own ‘stress balls’ from balloons, flour and rice. She even themed her birthday celebrations around the craze when restrictions lifted.

On that occasion, her mum, Hazel Graham, brought Ruby and a couple of pals to a toy shop, and allowed them to pick out their own fidget toys. “They had a competition at the end as to which was the most interesting,” Hazel says. “They swap them too, the way we used to swap fancy paper.”

As well as providing her with hours of entertainment, Ruby says that pop-its help her to calm down when she experiences a moment of frustration. “I like the rubber feeling and the sound of them, and they’re satisfying to pop,” she says.

While Ruby doesn’t have additional needs, she attends an Educate Together school where the classes include children with needs, and Hazel loves that it teaches all of the children to engage with and relate to one another.

“I like that fidget toys are more mainstream these days and everyone can use them,” says Hazel. “I even find them quite relaxing as an adult. I was on a call to a work colleague one day and I could hear she was popping one.”

There is a big social element to Ruby’s enjoyment of the toys, as the pop-its can be played as a game with other people. Hazel, her partner Stephen and Ruby hold regular competitions to see who is the fastest at popping the bubbles down.

“Mummy and I usually win because Stephen is very bad at the game,” Ruby laughs, adding that her dad Gary likes them too, but is probably not quite as captivated as his daughter.

Whether used as a game, a toy or a soothing way to calm down, fidget toys can help children to focus, listen and enhance their learning.

Occupational therapist Dana Katz Murphy believes they’re valuable tools in the development of fine motor skills, helping children to receive some of the sensory input their nervous systems require to stay engaged in a learning environment.

“They can also help to alleviate stress and anxiety,” she says. “Rhythmical, repetitive, predictable movements are calming for the nervous system, and resisted movement is also calming.

“These movements can redirect nervous energy and result in organising the sensory systems, slowing down one’s breathing and increasing a sense of calm.”

Dana is Clinical Services Manager at Irish non-profit organisation Sensational Kids (sensationalkids.ie), which makes early intervention services affordable and accessible for children with additional needs.

“Fidgeting is a sensory-motor, regulatory strategy that we all use to help us stay alert and engaged,” she says. “Some of us might play with our fingers, rub our hands, twirl our hair, tap our feet or bite on a pen.

“These strategies tap into our tactile system and our proprioceptive system [muscles and joints] and help us focus our attention, calm ourselves down or keep ourselves alert.”

Tactile sensory toys can help release restless energy, and the craze has even led to Smyths Toys featuring a fidget toy Advent calendar in its Christmas offering this year.

It will probably appeal to Saorlaith Ní Chathail (11) who is a huge fan of the gadgets. “I like them because they come in different shapes and sizes, and there are big ones and small ones and loud ones and quiet ones,” she says. “They help kids to focus on their work, and if they’re not too loud, my teacher allows them in class.”

Saorlaith doesn’t have additional needs, but UCC lecturer Laura Crowley sees an increased understanding of the need for children to move while learning, as it aids in firing up their neurosystems and helps them concentrate.

“Children were never born to sit still in a classroom,” she says. “We’re experiencing a movement in how we allow children to learn and develop, even in the mainstream system, and are recognising that children are supposed to be seen and heard and have a right and a need to move.

“Fidgets can provide a very immediate source of movement that doesn’t impede on anyone else’s space or disturb their concentration.”

Laura works within autism services in Cork and runs Connect Autism Consultancy. She has autism herself and says that items have always been used as fidget toys even when it wasn’t their express purpose. For example, she loved moving toppers and grips on pencils back and forth, and paring pencils as a child, but finds that today’s fidget toys don’t do anything for her.

“The sensory system among those with autism is more sensitive in a lot of ways and under-sensitive in others, and every person you meet is going to be different,” she says. “For instance, I need to move constantly, but I do it very discreetly, so I will tap my feet or rub them together or move my rings on my fingers.”

Dana Katz Murphy says that the type of fidget toy a child uses will be specific to their needs, and not every fidget toy will work for all children. While some prefer more resistance, i.e. squeezing putty or stress balls, others prefer more repetitive movements, like clicking a pen, popping bubbles or twisting a rubber band.

According to Laura, individuals on the spectrum are more prone to anxiety because they live in a neurotypical world that really wasn’t built for them, making it a much more confusing place. Does she think that the pandemic caused increased levels of anxiety among children in general?

“We know that approximately eight per cent of children will suffer from some sort of anxiety disorder at some point in their lives, which is pretty high,” she says. “I think now we’re looking at far higher percentages because of the uncertainty and the restrictions posed by lockdowns and the pandemic, and the added fear of loved ones dying.”

Laura thinks that parents need not worry about children spending so much time playing with fidget toys, as they help to develop their fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and even memory skills.

This is good news for Saorlaith’s mum, former senator Máiría Cahill, who jokes that her house is overrun by the toys. “I’m more concerned that they’re slowly taking over my house,” she laughs. “They’re everywhere and I even broke my toe tripping over a bag of them last week!”