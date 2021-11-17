| 8.3°C Dublin

Why new dads are taking more time off work – and why it really matters

Slowly but surely, longer periods of paternity leave are becoming more normal for Irish fathers. And the experts agree — that’s great news for kids. Kirsty Blake Knox reports

Shane Kelly said paternity leave was such a special time with his son Ben (now 3). Photo: Mark Condren Expand
David Lawless and his daughter Sophie (2) Expand

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

When David Lawless told some of his friends he was planning on taking several months paternity leave he was met with a degree of ribbing.

There were a few who said I’d spend all the time just playing Fantasy Football and getting coffee,” he says. “But that’s not the case - the day just flies in. You have so many jobs to do.”

