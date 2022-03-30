| 6.9°C Dublin

Why did Will Smith snap? His complicated childhood holds the clue

The star’s violent upbringing might explain his behaviour at the Oscars. But it doesn’t excuse it, writes Dr David Coleman

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars. Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Expand

Dr David Coleman

As we all know by now, on Sunday night, the Hollywood actor Will Smith walked up onto the Oscars’ stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face. The incident, which was a response to a jibe Chris Rock made about Smith’s wife Jada, raises so many questions. I watched the footage and in the cutaways to the Smiths, as Chris Rock is speaking, Jada looks put out by the commentary, but Will is initially smiling along. Yet, within seconds Smith is striding up onstage and strikes Rock, without saying a word.

What happened to Will Smith in that short space of time? Why did it seem like hitting was the only response to the joke at his wife’s expense? Why did his own attitude seem to shift so radically and so quickly? Almost every parent will teach their child that you are never the first to hit out, and that violence is never the answer to feeling emotionally hurt or offended. So, what happened to Smith?

