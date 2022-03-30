Why did Will Smith snap? His complicated childhood holds the clue

As we all know by now, on Sunday night, the Hollywood actor Will Smith walked up onto the Oscars’ stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face. The incident, which was a response to a jibe Chris Rock made about Smith’s wife Jada, raises so many questions. I watched the footage and in the cutaways to the Smiths, as Chris Rock is speaking, Jada looks put out by the commentary, but Will is initially smiling along. Yet, within seconds Smith is striding up onstage and strikes Rock, without saying a word.

What happened to Will Smith in that short space of time? Why did it seem like hitting was the only response to the joke at his wife’s expense? Why did his own attitude seem to shift so radically and so quickly? Almost every parent will teach their child that you are never the first to hit out, and that violence is never the answer to feeling emotionally hurt or offended. So, what happened to Smith?

Some answers may be found in Will Smith’s own childhood experiences. In his autobiography, published last year, he writes about his father and recalls one specific incident, when he was just nine, in which he witnessed his father punch his mother so hard in the side of the head that she collapsed and was spitting blood.

In the autobiography, Smith talks about the impact of that moment, “Within everything I have done since then – the awards and accolades, the spotlights and attention, the characters and the laughs – there has been a subtle string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing her in the moment. For failing to stand up to my father. For being a coward.”

His relationship with his father was complicated. Alongside the violence, his father was also assiduously consistent in turning up at matches, and performances. As Smith put it, “The same intense perfectionism that terrorized his family put food on the table every night of my life.” As a child Smith swore to himself that he would avenge his mother and he describes a seminal moment when his father was ill with cancer, that he was overcome with dark thoughts of killing him, which he allowed to pass over and through him, before continuing to care for his father in his illness.

Research shows that children who witness domestic violence are at greater risk of repeating the cycle themselves. For example, a boy who sees his mother being abused is 10 times more likely to abuse his female partner as an adult. Even this however, doesn’t fully explain Smith’s actions on Sunday night at the Oscars.

In the footage, while Chris Rock is joking, Jada Pinkett Smith can be seen rolling her eyes, looking put out. We don’t see Will turning to her, but it is highly likely that he only became aware of her discomfort after his own initial response of laughing along. If Smith did see his wife’s upset, then that may have been the moment that something snapped.

I could imagine that deep, unconscious, feelings of perhaps guilt and maybe shame at not protecting his mother flooded him. I could imagine that a desire to defend a woman he loves became overwhelming.

This may explain his response, but surely it can’t excuse it? Even in the few seconds he had while walking towards Rock, he could have altered course, or rethought his next actions. I wrote last week about the struggle teenagers may have to self-regulate and avoid acting out their intense feelings in negative actions. While we might understand this teenage response to overwhelming feelings, we still hold them to account for it.

Will Smith is a role model to thousands, if not millions. Like it or not, his fame, built on his own commitment and hard work, means that his behaviour is open to more scrutiny. Why didn’t the organisers of the Oscars ask him to leave the auditorium? The organisers surely knew that he was due to receive the best-actor award and maybe that made it hard to hold him to account? It doesn’t really send out a good or strong message about the unacceptability of violence.

This lack of accountability makes it more difficult for parents to stand before our children and continue to uphold the commitment to violence never being an appropriate response to mocking or taunting, since one of the world’s most famous actors appears to be able to strike out without consequence. Knowing what I now know about Will Smith’s childhood (which I hadn’t known before researching this article), I can maybe understand his behaviour in that context. Just because we can understand something, doesn’t mean it is okay or acceptable. Proactive violence is never right. That is what we try to teach our children, and that lesson may now be harder to teach.