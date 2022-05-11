| 9.8°C Dublin

When’s the best age to have a baby – 20s, 30s, or 40s? Three Irish mums share their route to motherhood, at very different ages

Finding the right time to start a family can feel like a big decision. Three mums tell Kirsty Blake Knox about their journey to motherhood — and the reasons for their choices

Alicia Wallace and her son Elan Wallace Gunn (10 months). Photo: Mark Condren

Choosing to have a child can be a huge and daunting life decision. Deciding when to have one, or more, can often be just as intimidating.

There’s a lot to weigh up; finances, career implications, fertility concerns, and if you are (or ever will be) mentally prepared for a screaming babóg.

