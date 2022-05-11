When’s the best age to have a baby – 20s, 30s, or 40s? Three Irish mums share their route to motherhood, at very different ages

Choosing to have a child can be a huge and daunting life decision. Deciding when to have one, or more, can often be just as intimidating.

There’s a lot to weigh up; finances, career implications, fertility concerns, and if you are (or ever will be) mentally prepared for a screaming babóg.

“I have been a midwife for 30 years, and have seen huge changes,” Mary Brosnan, Director of Midwifery and Nursing at the National Maternity Hospital says. “And the age women are having babies has increased.”

According to Mary, there are pros and cons at whatever stage you start trying. Women in their 20s often find conceiving easier and can recover from the lack of sleep with greater ease.

“It is tiring to have a baby,” she says. “It’s more exhausting to have a baby in your late thirties and early forties — that’s because our metabolism isn’t as flexible as it once was.”

However, mothers in their 30s and 40s bring life experience to the table. Here we talk to mums in their 20s, 30s, and 40s about the advantages and disadvantages of having kids in the respective decades.

20s: ‘I always wanted a big family. My plan was to have 10 kids’

Expand Close Alicia Wallace and her son Elan Wallace Gunn (10 months). Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alicia Wallace and her son Elan Wallace Gunn (10 months). Photo: Mark Condren

Alicia Wallace from Contarf always knew she wanted to have children in her 20s.

She and her partner, Gary, are childhood sweethearts and first got together when they were 13 years old.

“I suppose I was always really keen to have a baby,” she says. “I had experience with kids beforehand and I thought I would have more energy [when in my 20s]. Me and my partner had been together since we were teenagers and we had our own house... I was eager to start.”

Alicia wants a large family so thought the earlier they began their fertility journey the better. “My plan was always to have 10 kids but that has been reduced to a modest 4-5 now,” she laughs.

Health concerns also informed the couple’s decision; when she was in her early 20s Alicia was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Endometriosis. She was advised this could impact her fertility journey.

“I was told it was quite unlikely that I would conceive naturally and would probably need some help,” she says. “We were keen to start trying as soon as we could. Luckily, it did happen naturally.”

Alicia was 27 when she had her baby son Elan Wallace Gunn who is now 10 months old. The average age of first-time mothers in Ireland is 33, and Alicia is the first in her group of friends to have children. This meant when she had to find her own mum tribe when Elan was born.

“There was an app that I used called Peanut. It is like mummy tinder and I made loads of friends on that.”

For Alicia, the advantages of having a child in your 20s are numerous; you have more energy and will be young when they reach young adulthood.

“[It’s] being there for all your kids’ milestones and having more time with them,” she says.

She says the close bond her children will have with their young grandparents was another huge draw.

“I love that my parents and Gary’s parents are able to enjoy him. They have more energy and are younger. And they are a great help and can take them for a walk,” she said.

Still, does she ever feel a pang of jealousy watching her twenty-something friends travel, or head out on impromptu nights out when she’s in a routine of night feeds and nappy changes.

“Our social life is more active now than it was before he was born. We’re out all day at different baby classes,” she says. “It would be nice to go out at night-time on occasion but I know these days go quickly so I am making the most of it.”

30s: ‘There are a lot of reasons we waited; career, finding a place to live, letting our relationship grow’

Expand Close Lyndsay Martin pictured with her children, Eve (6 months) and Jack (4). Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lyndsay Martin pictured with her children, Eve (6 months) and Jack (4). Photo: Frank McGrath

Lyndsay Martin and her fiancé Garett always knew they wanted kids but there were a few practicalities they needed to iron out before they got started. The couple, who met in their 20s, wanted to move to Wicklow and establish themselves in their chosen careers.

“There are a lot of reasons we waited. Getting a decent run in the career I wanted to do,” Lyndsay says. “Letting the relationship grow, finding a place to live… We were together five years by the time it made sense to start trying.

“And Garrett maintains that we had started to grow tired of being hungover on Saturday,” she laughs.

The couple decided to start trying in their early 30s as they wanted to still be comparatively young when their children leave home. Lyndsay had her son Jack at 34 and her daughter Eve at 36.

“I didn’t want to leave it too late to have children because I was trying to visualise at what age I would be able to start the post-raising kids’ chapter of my life,” Lyndsay says. “It was going to work out that I would be 50 when my eldest Jack was 18 and that felt like a good age to be starting that next period of my life.”

They also didn’t want to delay until their late 30s or 40s as they would be moving away from their ‘peak fertility years’. “I also don’t know if I would have the constitution to deal with small children at an older age than I am now,” she says.

Lyndsay believes she possesses an emotional maturity in her 30s that she did not have in her 20s. “I would be a worrier but when I reached my 30s I definitely started to sweat the small stuff less,” she said. “That is really important”.

40s: ‘I travelled the world and have all that experience behind me… now that I have my children, I have no longing for that’

Expand Close Lisa Cassidy with her two daughters Eliza (2) and Evie Cassidy O’Toole (4). Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lisa Cassidy with her two daughters Eliza (2) and Evie Cassidy O’Toole (4). Photo: Gerry Mooney

When Lisa Cassidy met her fiancé Gerry when she was 38, she had “accepted that I may never be a mammy”.

She had travelled the world extensively and had a “great life” but deep down “being a parent was definitely something I always wanted to be.”

Gerry and Lisa, now living in Kildare, knew within eight months of their relationship that things were getting serious. She opened up to Gerry and told him about her desire to have children.

“I knew I wanted to be with him long-term. I said I would love to try for a baby,” she said.

It was an ambition they both shared. So they decided to put a wedding on the backburner and instead focus on babies.

“We decided this is what we are going to do rather than get married. I thought, what is the point in putting it off for a few years? I said, ‘We will try and we won’t get bogged down by it’.”

Lisa was aware that having a child in your 40s can make conception trickier but thankfully she and Gerry ran into no issues. And Lisa gave birth to her first daughter Evie at the age of 40.

She welcomed her second daughter Eliza two years later.

Lisa feels fortuitous that she had her children in her 40s as it enabled her to have a full life.

“For all those years I was so independent. I could do whatever I want, and go anywhere. I did a lot of traveling and experienced a lot of life… I was on Copacabana beach for New Years!... To me I have all that experience behind me and all those memories. Now that I have my children, I have no longing for that.”

Having her children in her 40s also meant she had financially and professionally established herself.

“I have great security and that is a massive advantage,” she says.

She cites just one disadvantage in starting later. “I would have loved three… If I had started a few years earlier, I would have gone for a third. I think when you start late your options are limited,” she said.

“I am 44 now and having the two and working full-time and being pregnant would take a lot out of you. But we have two healthy and happy kids, and as a family unit we are great.”

Lisa and Gerry are set to marry later this year and their two daughters will have an integral part in the ceremony.

“It is our fourth wedding date as we had to postpone it because of Covid. It will be extra special… Eliza doesn’t know what’s happening but Evie is clued in and insistent that she is marrying me.”