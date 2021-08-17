What Olympic athletes can teach parents about nurturing our children’s ambitions

It is amazing how quickly the Olympics have faded into the recent past. I’d rather not forget Tokyo 2020 too soon though. Ireland had several standout successes in terms of medals, but there were a lot of other competitors who went to Tokyo and didn’t feature in the medals but do create lasting memories of extraordinary courage and commitment. Mona McSharry’s dedication to her swimming struck a particular chord with me.

I listened to her mum being interviewed and was amazed by some of the choices that Mona has made over the years. The ridiculously early morning training sessions and the curtailment of her social life over the years are big sacrifices to make. Her success in the junior swimming ranks may have been ample reward, yet even now on the adult stage she continues to push hard and make sacrifices.

The reason I was so taken with Mona’s story is that her mum spoke at length about how the drive and the ambition that Mona has all comes from within. As a lifelong procrastinator, I always wonder how children develop that ambition and how can parents facilitate them.

I wonder, for example, have I done enough to encourage my children to pursue their dreams and ambitions? I always tried to find a balance between pushing them a bit, but not pushing them too hard. Thankfully they don’t have right of reply here, so they can’t tell you whether I have succeeded or failed.

There is a theory in psychology, about how children learn, called the zone of proximal development (ZPD). This theory suggests that there is a gap between what children know right now, and what they have to learn next. That gap is the ZPD. We must pitch our teaching and support of children into that gap. In other words, we need to set them challenges that are engaging enough to make them reach forward, but not too challenging that they will fail and become disheartened.

Encouraging our children requires the same approach. We must encourage them enough that they feel our push and our belief in them, but not overly push them, so that they feel they never measure up and can never reach that point of succeeding in our eyes. It is a tricky balance. We don’t want them to get cocky because they are getting things too easy, but don’t want to make things too hard so that they never experience the thrill of achievement.

I could imagine that it is finding that same internal balance that allows some children then to internalise a sense of ambition that is realistic, but challenging. According to reports, Mona herself decided, aged 12, that she was going to be an Olympian and announced this to her family.

There are a couple of important things about this, firstly she made the decision herself, it wasn’t something that was suggested to her, and the second thing is that she announced it and so made her ambition public.

There is a risk in publicly naming our ambitions, as the sense of failure if we don’t achieve them may be more intense. But publicly stating our intentions does add drive in terms of being able to follow through on promises we make.

It is sometimes easier to let ourselves down by not following through, than to feel like we are letting others down.

I have never met Mona, but I’d love to ask her to fill in the blank in the following statement: “If a job is worth doing, it is worth doing [blank].” How do you finish out the statement? If it is worth doing it is worth doing “well”, or worth doing “right”?

It makes a difference. If you finish it with the word “well” then it is likely that you will reward effort and commitment, where the process is at least as important as the outcome, if not more so. If you finish it with the word “right” then it is more likely you will reward only success and that the effort a child puts in is not acknowledged.

I wonder if Mona would probably finish the statement; “…it is worth doing well”. To hear Mona herself acknowledging her pride at reaching an Olympic final, even though she didn’t get a medal, is testament to her ability to see that her ultimate goals are reached in smaller steps.

We have to be able to celebrate progress along the way, even though we haven’t yet reached the pinnacle.

Sometimes, our children may not achieve the outcome that they hope for, and so it becomes all the more important to be able to find something positive in their performance. Something to let them know it is worth continuing. Which, in parenting terms, means we also must encourage our children by acknowledging their efforts and their hard work, as much as we might acknowledge their final achievements.

I believe that giving children a strong sense that the work they put in is as valuable as the result they get is what leads them to develop their own internal ambition. That can then be backed up by the enormous effort and commitment that such ambition requires.

