What Olympic athletes can teach parents about nurturing our children’s ambitions

Watching Mona McSharry and the other Irish athletes at the games made me wonder where their ambition came from and how their parents supported it

Mona McSharry pictured in 2019 at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. She has acknowledged her pride at reaching an Olympic final in Tokyo, despite not winning a medal. Photo: Tino Henschel/Sportsfile

David Coleman

It is amazing how quickly the Olympics have faded into the recent past. I’d rather not forget Tokyo 2020 too soon though. Ireland had several standout successes in terms of medals, but there were a lot of other competitors who went to Tokyo and didn’t feature in the medals but do create lasting memories of extraordinary courage and commitment. Mona McSharry’s dedication to her swimming struck a particular chord with me.

I listened to her mum being interviewed and was amazed by some of the choices that Mona has made over the years. The ridiculously early morning training sessions and the curtailment of her social life over the years are big sacrifices to make. Her success in the junior swimming ranks may have been ample reward, yet even now on the adult stage she continues to push hard and make sacrifices.

The reason I was so taken with Mona’s story is that her mum spoke at length about how the drive and the ambition that Mona has all comes from within. As a lifelong procrastinator, I always wonder how children develop that ambition and how can parents facilitate them.

