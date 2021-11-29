| 8.8°C Dublin

What does the research say about the impact of mask-wearing for our kids?

Face coverings are effective in reducing the transmission of Covid. But are parents right to be concerned about Nphet’s new recommendations?

Nphet has recommended that children from third class up should wear face coverings in school. Stock picture Expand

Dr David Coleman

Nphet has recommended that children from third class up should wear face coverings in school to help reduce the transmission of Covid-19. Many parents will have concerns about such a move, should the Government decide to adopt this recommendation. Others may welcome such a measure if it further helps to make schools safer and reduce the numbers of children getting sick or needing to restrict their movements.

It is very clear now that more children than ever are getting sick, and that the virus is being transmitted within families. At the very least, children having to restrict their movements or self-isolate is placing an additional burden on parents. There is research evidence that mask-wearing by children (in primary school settings) is an important and effective additional measure to reduce transmission of the virus. The few studies that have isolated the impact of mask-wearing alone show that mask mandates in schools have been associated with lower incidence of Covid-19.

