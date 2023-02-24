| 5.7°C Dublin

‘We’ve spent €200,000 trying to start a family. Irish restrictions on surrogacy make it difficult for gay men’

I’ve always wanted to be a dad. But for gay men like me, expensive surrogacy arrangements are the only realistic option – we should have access to affordable fertility treatments at home here in Ireland 

Anthony O&rsquo;Brien Bedford at home in Co Wicklow. Anthony is hoping that restrictions around surrogacy will ease in the future and enable gay men like him to start a family. Expand
Anthony O’Brien Bedford at home in Co Wicklow. Anthony is hoping that restrictions around surrogacy will ease in the future and enable gay men like him to start a family.

Anthony O’Brien Bedford at home in Co Wicklow. Anthony is hoping that restrictions around surrogacy will ease in the future and enable gay men like him to start a family.

I remember the first time my partner and I spoke about having children. We had only been together a couple of years and I asked had he ever thought about getting married or starting a family.

He said he would like to do both, but as a gay man in Ireland he felt that those things weren’t an option for him. This was before gay marriage – or even its precursor, civil partnership – was legalised in Ireland.

