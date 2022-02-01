We’re not doing young people any favours by over-diagnosing them with mental health problems

The recent review of the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), prompted by one doctor’s alleged unreliable diagnoses, inappropriate prescriptions and poor monitoring of treatment and potential adverse effects, may have frightened lots of parents.

Parents whose children or teenagers are experiencing increased psychological, emotional, or behavioural problems are probably in a vulnerable or distressed state themselves and will want to be able to rely on any psychiatric support that they receive. Bringing your child to a mental health service is the most natural response to a concern that your child might have a mental health problem.

Our most visible treatment services for children and teenagers with behavioural, emotional, or psychological problems are the CAMH Services around the country. The findings of the review showed, however, that most parents have little awareness of what kind of service they should receive and parents are dependent on the treating doctor.

What the review reminded me, however, is that there is always a risk that some children who don’t have mental health disorders will end up in the CAMHS system. It also reminded me of the danger of treating them with medical interventions, as the primary form of intervention. Medicating children with emotional or psychological issues, is a very significant step and should only be considered as an intervention alongside some form of psychological therapy.

If you consider the analogy of a physical wound, that may have become infected, you can see medication as the equivalent to medication to reduce the symptoms of the infection. In this analogy, psychological therapy is the equivalent to cleaning out the wound so that it can heal without further infection. Both interventions may be needed, but there is little point in reducing the symptoms of infection if the source of infection isn’t dealt with.

But I think we have become less questioning of medicating children and teenagers because we have over-medicalised child and adolescent emotional and psychological wellbeing more generally. Even using the terminology of “mental health” (which is an attempt to combat the potential stigmatisation of the term “mental illness”) has led to an increase in self-diagnosed “mental health issues” for many children, teenagers and their families.

For example, I meet many young people who will assertively state that they have “anxiety” as if it were an illness. I am not surprised to hear they feel anxious; everyone gets anxious sometimes and life is full of jeopardy and unpredictability. Anxiety is a necessary and important response to perceived danger. But I’d rarely start with the premise that they have “mental health issues” in relation to anxiety. Indeed, few of those young people may end up with a diagnosis of an anxiety disorder.

Many more children and teenagers are experiencing increased psychological or emotional distress. This is even more likely in the face of the pandemic and the restrictions that they had to endure. But, for example, being nervous or anxious about increasing social contact after enforced isolation from friends and family, is not a mental health problem, it is a natural enough response to the isolation.

Classifying natural emotional responses to a situation as mental health problems do no favours to children, teenagers and their families who struggle with the very typical emotional and psychological pressures of life. In these kinds of circumstances, the normal challenges of adolescence, including defining an identity, psychosexual development, developing autonomy, establishing values, developing responsibility, and the anguish that can go with this, can easily be misinterpreted as some kind of mental health issue when they are more likely to be a by-product of growing up.

I’m not suggesting that children and teenagers don’t experience psychological trauma, or full blown mental ill-health. They do. But that is not the majority of children and teenagers. I’m not suggesting that children and teenagers don’t need support when they feel overwhelmed, or lonely, or worried, or upset. They might. But they don’t necessarily need to be defined as having a mental health problem.

If we are to talk about the alleged failings of a mental health service for children and teenagers, let’s use it as an opportunity to also talk about how we interpret the negative feelings, interactions and thoughts that children and teenagers have. Children and teenagers can struggle with strong emotions, and can deal with them alone or with support, without ever having a mental health problem. Sometimes it is just the struggle of growing up, and not an illness at all.