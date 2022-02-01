| 11.6°C Dublin

We’re not doing young people any favours by over-diagnosing them with mental health problems

It’s natural for children to feel a degree of anxiety and experience strong emotions, particularly as we emerge from a pandemic

Strong emotions are often due to the struggle of just growing up. Picture posed Expand

Dr David Coleman

The recent review of the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), prompted by one doctor’s alleged unreliable diagnoses, inappropriate prescriptions and poor monitoring of treatment and potential adverse effects, may have frightened lots of parents.

Parents whose children or teenagers are experiencing increased psychological, emotional, or behavioural problems are probably in a vulnerable or distressed state themselves and will want to be able to rely on any psychiatric support that they receive. Bringing your child to a mental health service is the most natural response to a concern that your child might have a mental health problem.

