Watching someone reject your child, even if they’re just a toddler themselves, is heartbreaking for a parent

When my daughter was a few months old, and we’d find ourselves on buses, she had a wide, two-little-teeth beam for everyone. It was a wonder to see; this little person, out in the world, doling out her sunniness without question.

Most of our fellow bus passengers enjoyed it, and would indulge her in a smile back, but many wouldn’t. Even in the moment, I was aware that these people might be holding their own pain, or might be having a bad day, or simply weren’t all that interested in babies. Or perhaps, as I might have been 10 or 15 years prior, they were secretly petrified that any interaction with an infant might result in them deciding they didn’t like the look of them after all, and would start bawling loudly.

Even though I knew all of this, I would find myself feeling momentarily furious at the people who pointedly ignored my daughter all the same. She was only a baby, fresh out of the box and yet to fully realise how terrible and cruel people could be. I fretted that even small rebuttals like this would dull her sunshine and somehow dent her confidence. I worried, too, that my love wouldn’t be enough to keep her in that sunny, ebullient mindset where the world was lovely and everyone was her friend.

Three years on, my daughter has learned a thing or two about a thing or two. She has become a little more wary when she first encounters new groups of grown-ups. The shyness lasts for all of five minutes; then we’re back to giving it the full Moulin Rouge. Grown-ups find her precociousness and turns of phrase entertaining, in the main. But I still find myself feeling those stabs of over-protectiveness.

There’s nothing my daughter loves more than making a new friend. When we go to the playground, she happily follows other kids around for a while. I love this about her. The girl is utterly thirsty for friendship. Many of these kids already have a sibling in tow, or another friend, and aren’t quite as enthusiastic about making new friends as she is. Many, especially the older ones, ignore her. But at three years old, she is blissfully unaware of their rejection. They will walk off elsewhere, or go home for their tea. “Where’s my friend gone?” my little one will wail plaintively. “But… they were my friend.” She is confused that things aren’t as nicely simple as she might like.

We go to the pool, and her eyes light up with excitement when another little person waddles in with their arm bands and their goggles. “Let’s move over there, Mammy,” she instructs, swimming at speed towards the friend she has yet to make. I tell her that a nice way to make new friends is to tell other children her name, and ask them theirs. I can feel her vibrate with nerves when she tries it out. Tentatively, she will proffer them a floating toy. The child will often swim away — not out of rudeness; rather, they are more interested in their own pool toys than making a friend. I often want to get involved and make it right for her, but the more rational part of me knows not to.

No one told me about this part of parenting. That sometimes, you have to simply stand on the sidelines and let the slightly rough edges of the wider world bite at your kid’s ankles. And it only gets harder and more acute from here on out. That watching someone reject your child, even if they’re just a toddler themselves, is slightly heartbreaking. That you won’t always be there in your child’s life to make sure that everyone is kind, or nice.

I know that this playground stuff is all small potatoes in the scheme of things. There are likely to be bullies, or schoolfriends that take away friendship without rhyme or reason. Later, there will be boyfriends or girlfriends that instigate terrible breakups. To think of anyone hurting my girl fills me with dread, but it’s life. Not going through any of it would probably be worse.

Around this time of year, we start to see little ones in their first school uniform — a scene I get embarrassingly emotional about. Last year, the neighbours were alarmed when I came out onto the street to admire their children’s new uniforms and lunchboxes, only to dissolve into tears at the very sight of them. It’s a while off for me yet, but I’m already starting to dread the avalanche of emotions when my daughter starts. It’s a big moment — a definitive cutting of the apron strings. Sending your child out into the wider world means that they will have to figure out all of this stuff for themselves. You won’t always be there to glare at strangers on the bus on their behalf.

I don’t want my daughter to ever lose that childlike innocence and ebullience, but she will. I still want her to always run at speed towards new people, and new opportunities and new adventures, the way she runs at other three-year-olds now. And really, all you can do as a parent is get the hell out of the way.

