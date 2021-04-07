| 0°C Dublin

Throw out the toys and get your kids involved in household chores: Living with hunter-gatherer communities taught me how to raise a happy, helpful child

With her toddler daughter in tow, US health reporter Michaeleen Doucleff travelled the world to find out how hunter-gatherer tribes bring up their families. Their wisdom has transformed her parenting

Journalist Michaeleen Doucleff brought her daughter Rosy with her on trips to visit ancient cultures. Photo: Simone Anne Expand
Washing dishes together — and not arguing about who does them — teaches children the value of working together. Picture posed Expand
Hunt, Gather, Parent by Michaeleen Doucleff Expand

Washing dishes together — and not arguing about who does them — teaches children the value of working together. Picture posed

Hunt, Gather, Parent by Michaeleen Doucleff

Julia Molony

Michaeleen Doucleff is far from the first parent who has been driven to despair, locked into a grinding war of attrition with a wilful toddler. Nor is she the first to have been tipped into post-natal depression after long weeks spent at home alone for hours a day with a fussy newborn baby.

Like many parents, Doucleff spent much of the first months and years of her child’s life vacillating between the worry that there was something wrong with her, (“am I not doing it right?”) to the worry that there was something wrong with her child. Her daughter Rosy is smart and curious and lively, and before her arrival, Doucleff had longed to be a mother. So, why was it all such a battle?

