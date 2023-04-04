| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This is why I’m keeping my newborn off all social media

Sophia Leonie

'Obligatory tiny, newborn finger wrapped around new mother&rsquo;s hand' Expand

Close

'Obligatory tiny, newborn finger wrapped around new mother&rsquo;s hand'

'Obligatory tiny, newborn finger wrapped around new mother’s hand'

'Obligatory tiny, newborn finger wrapped around new mother’s hand'

From the obligatory tiny, newborn finger wrapped around the new mother’s hand, the perfectly posed family photos, to the “bounce back” body transformation – the pressure on millennial new mums to present a picture-perfect postpartum period is nothing short of overwhelming.

Which is why as a new mum and a previous avid user of social media, I decided to opt out of the social media circus – and not post my baby at all.

Most Watched

Privacy