The Instagram page of award-winning author Matt Haig can be a solace for anyone in search of soothing life advice.

'Things you can do and still be a man' - Instagrammer's life advice to men everywhere goes viral

He often speaks about anxiety, mental illness, the search for happiness, and parenting.

And today, when Haig posted sage words for men everywhere, his post was lauded by thousands of followers in a matter of hours.

“Things you can do and still be a man,” he titled his post.

"Hold a baby; Look after a baby; Wash up; Cry; Have actual human feelings; Care about people; Support the rights of women; Go a whole day without banter; Ask for help."

He continued: “It’s almost like your gender doesn’t have to be your prison”

One follower wrote: "Our boys need to be taught this."

