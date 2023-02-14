| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘They love the joy it brings’: Should parents give their children Valentine’s cards?

Posed stock image Expand

Close

Posed stock image

Posed stock image

Posed stock image

Ellie Muir

Valentine’s Day was like a popularity contest in my primary school. In the classroom, we had designated plastic trays to store our books and pencil cases, but on 14 February this tray would become Cupid’s postbox. Children would deliver anonymous cards to each other in the hope of securing a playground romance. It could be brutal, though. On Valentine’s Day morning, those with a secret admirer may score a shoddy hand-drawn card adorned in love hearts. Others may open their drawer to nothing.

Children often want to feel included on Valentine’s Day. How could they not? The heaps of marketing and heart-shaped memorabilia seen in shops come February is enough to make any child feel left out of the fun. Seemingly, parents want their children to be included in the day, too: according to a national poll of 2,024 adults on behalf of card shop Clintons, one in 20 UK adults have given a Valentine’s Day card to their child or their own parent.

Most Watched

Privacy