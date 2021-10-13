| 9.8°C Dublin

There are many different routes students can take for a career in culinary arts

From apprenticeships to degrees, there’s been an increase in entry paths to careers as chefs

Students are showing a greater interest in pursuing careers as chefs. Picture posed Expand

Aoife Walsh

Every eatery seems to be recruiting staff right now. I have also noticed an increase in the number of students who are interested in career opportunities as chefs.

In the past, opportunities to train for such roles were limited. The closure of the State-backed CERT agency, which offered a wide variety of training courses for roles in the hotel, catering and tourism industry, left a huge gap in further education.

For some time, the main option was to gain a place in a professional cookery or culinary arts course in an institute of technology. CAO points crept up. In 2010 the minimum CAO points for the Culinary Arts degree in the then Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT), now part of TU Dublin, reached 390.

