There are many different routes students can take for a career in culinary arts

Every eatery seems to be recruiting staff right now. I have also noticed an increase in the number of students who are interested in career opportunities as chefs.

In the past, opportunities to train for such roles were limited. The closure of the State-backed CERT agency, which offered a wide variety of training courses for roles in the hotel, catering and tourism industry, left a huge gap in further education.

For some time, the main option was to gain a place in a professional cookery or culinary arts course in an institute of technology. CAO points crept up. In 2010 the minimum CAO points for the Culinary Arts degree in the then Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT), now part of TU Dublin, reached 390.

In the last six years or so there has been a greater focus on apprenticeships and courses in the further education and training sector and there’s been an increase in entry paths for those interested in working in culinary arts. There are now a number of different routes that anyone can pursue. Apprenticeship There are three chef apprenticeship programmes available in Ireland: chef de partie, commis chef and sous chef. There is also a further programme at the proposal stage — executive chef. An interested candidate might begin with the commis chef apprenticeship where they would achieve a Level 6 qualification after two years. It is suitable for anyone over 16 years of age with an interest in cooking. It is possible to access this apprenticeship with a Junior Cycle qualification. Those who qualify can progress to the chef de partie and on to sous chef level. Training is provided by the local education and training authority, but potential apprentices are still solely responsible for finding an apprenticeship employer. See apprenticeship.ie FET courses There are also a large number of further education and training (FET) courses in this area. They include post-Leaving Cert (PLC) programmes at Level 5 or 6, which require a Leaving Cert for entry. There are also locally based certificate courses available on a full- or part-time basis, with annual and, in some cases, continuous intake. See fetchcourses.ie or thisisfet.ie. Degree Honours degree, ordinary degree and higher certificate programmes (Level 8, 7 and 6 qualifications, respectively) are offered in a range of institutes of technology and technological universities. These courses should be listed in the CAO handbook and a Leaving Cert or equivalent (FETAC Level 5) will be required for entry. The minimum points needed are reasonable: the Level 8 Culinary Arts in TU Dublin (Grangegorman) was 252 this year and some Level 6 courses in the institutes of technology were AQA (ie, there was no minimum points requirement and applicants only had to meet entry requirements.) Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin