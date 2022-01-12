The truth about alcohol and our teenagers: “In most towns, there is someone who’ll buy drink for us”

Underage drinking was brought into sharp focus last week when minimum unit pricing was rolled out across the country.

The public health policy is designed to reduce harmful drinking and, according to Junior Health Minister Frankie Feighan, it will “ensure that cheap strong alcohol is not available to children and young people at ‘pocket money’ prices”.

The price of alcoholic drinks sold in pubs, clubs or restaurants will not be impacted, but alcohol purchased in shops or off-licences cannot be sold below 10 cents per gram. The minimum price for a bottle of wine that has an alcohol content of 11.5pc is now €6.81. The minimum price of a 500ml beer is now €1.70.

There have been mixed reactions to the move. While many welcome any effort to curtail Ireland’s problematic drinking culture, others argue that it will do little to change people’s behaviour overall.

But what do young people think of the new policy, which has been designed in part to delay or prevent them from consuming alcohol? Will it encourage them to drink less? And are there any signs that underage drinking might one day become a thing of the past?

Sophie* (17) from Mayo thinks the policy will have no impact on underage drinking. “I think if kids make up their mind that they’re going to start drinking, they’re going to find a way to do it either way,” she says.

“And I think it could actually damage teenagers. A 24-pack of cans is now more expensive than a 70cl vodka so people are just going to turn to spirits. And when you’re younger, it’s much easier to hide spirits compared to cans.”

Sophie, who started drinking – largely out of curiosity – when she was 13, says young people tend to rely on older people to buy alcohol for them. “In most towns, there is either someone who is known to get drink for younger people or someone who has an older sibling who will get drink for them,” she says. “In my case, it was someone’s cousin who got us a bottle of vodka the first time we drank.”

Sophie started drinking at a younger age than most of her peers, she says, but by the age of 16, the vast majority of her school mates were drinking too.

“It was more kind of binge drinking because people didn’t know their limits and they drank too much. But I think people have realised their limits now and, at 17, a lot of people don’t drink as much as they did before.

“I have a couple of friends who used to always get blackouts,” she adds, “and they’ve come to the realisation that drink doesn’t really suit them so they’ve kind of stopped drinking.”

By contrast, *Nala (17) from Westmeath, has never drank and doesn’t intend to start. “I’m into sports so I wouldn’t want to do anything to my body that would stop me from doing that sort of stuff,” she says.

All of her friends drink but she says she has never experienced peer pressure. “If I was invited to a party or whatnot, they’d always have soft drinks there for me.”

Nala attended a “strict all-girls school” for the earlier part of her secondary education and she says very few of her schoolmates were experimenting with alcohol. She moved to a mixed school in a disadvantaged rural area a few years later and discovered a very different culture.

“A lot of my schoolmates weren’t really into education, so in school some people would just go to the bathroom and drink instead of going to class,” she says.

Read More

Nala believes that a lack of diverse employment prospects in the area played a role in her classmates’ decision to drink instead of study, as they saw little future for themselves outside of their local area.

As for minimum unit pricing, she doesn’t think it will make a difference to young people’s drinking behaviour. “If anything they’ll just waste their money more on it. They might complain but they’ll still buy it.”

Jake* (17) attends a private school in Dublin and says teenagers are “starting [to drink] younger and younger now”. Most of his peers started drinking at 16, he says, but he didn’t start until he was 17. “I didn’t really think it was worth it,” he says.

“People in second and third year think it’s cool but it’s not as amazing as everyone makes it out to be,” says his friend Daniel* (16), who adds that sports participation can sometimes encourage teenagers to start drinking later, or not to drink at all.

In other cases, exemplary school athletes can receive preferential treatment, he says, and this can extend to coaches turning a blind eye to underage drinking.

“We have coaches who know people on the team are drinking. They tell you not to do it during the season but after the last match it’s grand. A sports team in our school won a championship recently and they came in late the next day. The year head would usually be on top of everybody but he said, ‘I know you guys were out having fun yesterday so we’ll let it slide this time’.”

Parents can be lenient too, says Jake, who notes that it’s not uncommon for mums and dads to buy alcohol for their 16- and 17-year-old children. “They wouldn’t be buying them hard liquor but they might get them a few beers before a night out.”

“From 16 or 17, some parents have the attitude of ‘I’d rather buy it for you’,” agrees Alanna* (18) from Carlow. “But I was always so worried about my friends who were like that because it always led to other things. And they’d always be the person who was really drunk on a night out.”

Alanna believes the pandemic has had opposing effects on teen drinking. Her friend groups arranged themselves into bubbles during lockdown, she says, and while some of them started drinking “every Friday for a whole summer”, others “never got into drinking at all”.

She was older than many of her peers when she started drinking at 18, and because of social-distancing guidelines, she feels she was fast-tracked to a more mature social scene.

“My experience of going out was just after the Leaving Cert and at that point you had to sit at a table, with table service, so it wasn’t exactly the mad night out you had envisioned.” Myself and a lot of friends actually prefer drinking that way but my older sister, who is in her mid-twenties, says, ‘You’ve got a really sad social life where you enjoy going out for one or two drinks’.”

Now in her first year at university, Alanna thinks minimum unit pricing will pose a challenge for college students. They’ll either change their drink choice, she says, or they’ll find a way around it. A lot of students sell alcohol and cigarettes out of apartments around campus, she points out, and she predicts that they’ll start buying alcohol at cheaper prices in the North.

Grace* (18) from Cork agrees, but she thinks harmful drinking is less common among college students these days. “Maybe it’s a lack of interest in the messiness that can come with excessive drinking, or maybe social media has something to do with it,” she says.

“One of the main purposes of a night out is to take pictures,” she points out, “and you can’t really take nice pictures if you’re falling all over the place. How do you maintain your appearance on social media if you’re not in control of what you’re doing?”

Grace’s experience falls in line with two seminal studies — Health Behaviour in School Aged Children 2019 and ESPAD 2019 — which show a slight decline in alcohol use among young people in Ireland.

“It is somewhat falling,” agrees Eunan McKinney of Alcohol Action Ireland. “But what has really changed is that we have managed to shift the starting gun up a little. It was 13/14 at one point and we’ve managed to shift it up to 15/16.

“That’s the good news, but the bad news is that we still have 40pc of 15-year-olds drinking… and if you take the HBSC data, which covers the ages of 10-17, the number of children drinking in the last 30 days is 87,000. That’s a full Croke Park!

“If the alcohol industry is able to recruit 15-year-olds and turn them into lifetime centres of income, that’s a problem. And if you’re drinking at 15, you have real difficulty as you head into adult life.”

*Names have been changed