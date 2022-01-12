| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The truth about alcohol and our teenagers: “In most towns, there is someone who’ll buy drink for us”

The government has raised the price of alcohol in a bid to curb underage drinking. Will the new measures prove effective? Katie Byrne asks teenagers what they think of the proposals

Minimum unit pricing was brought in so alcohol could not be available at 'pocket money' prices. Picture posed Expand

Close

Minimum unit pricing was brought in so alcohol could not be available at 'pocket money' prices. Picture posed

Minimum unit pricing was brought in so alcohol could not be available at 'pocket money' prices. Picture posed

Minimum unit pricing was brought in so alcohol could not be available at 'pocket money' prices. Picture posed

Katie Byrne Email

Underage drinking was brought into sharp focus last week when minimum unit pricing was rolled out across the country.

The public health policy is designed to reduce harmful drinking and, according to Junior Health Minister Frankie Feighan, it will “ensure that cheap strong alcohol is not available to children and young people at ‘pocket money’ prices”.

Most Watched

Privacy