'The thought of leaving my young sons was devastating'

Beverley Campion was 31, fit and healthy when she went for a routine antenatal appointment with her consultant. Already mum to two beautiful boys, the Dublin mum's third pregnancy had so far been smooth sailing and, as she lay down for a routine appointment in the National Maternity Hospital that day, her main concern, after checking all was well with baby, was wondering where her scar would be on this, her third Caesarean birth.

"I'd been diagnosed with a condition called placenta previa [a fairly common condition where the placenta is embedded higher in the uterus] at my 20-week anatomy scan, so I assumed the section scar would need to be in a different location," explains Beverley. "I was curious how this C-section would differ from the others."

After a brief scan, the consultant told her she would need to come back in five days for a more detailed ultrasound. "I told them that I was due to attend the foetal assessment clinic in two weeks anyway, but the consultant said I'd need to come back much sooner than that," says Beverley. "I had a feeling then that something more serious was potentially happening with my pregnancy."

Five days later at the foetal assessment clinic, Beverley, then 33 weeks pregnant, was diagnosed with placenta accreta.

Also known as placenta accreta spectrum (PAS), it affects approximately one in 750 women. Although rare, its incidence is increasing - from 0.8 per 1,000 deliveries in the 1980s, to three per 1,000 in the last decade. At the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, approximately 10 to 15 patients are diagnosed with PAS each year.

"Placenta accreta develops when the placenta is embedded too deeply into the lining of the womb," explains Dr Fionnvola Armstrong, Placenta Accreta Fellow at the National Maternity Hospital. "Normally the placenta attaches to the innermost lining of the womb, known as the endometrium, and will separate from the endometrium following the delivery of the baby. In placenta accreta, the placenta invades beyond the endometrium and is unable to separate."

Studies suggest the rise in incidence of PAS is linked to an increasing Caesarean-section delivery rate. "Previous Caesarean section is a common risk factor," reveals Dr Armstrong. "The greater the number of Caesarean section deliveries, the greater the risk. Studies show that the rate of PAS increased from 0.3pc with one previous C-section to 6.74 for women with five or more Caesarean sections."

Other risk factors include having the condition placenta previa, having previous surgery that may affect the lining of the womb (such as removal of fibroid), infertility treatment and/or having retained placenta on a previous pregnancy.

Usually PAS is diagnosed on ultrasound, with the first signs generally seen at the 20/21-week anatomy scan, although sometimes signs may not be apparent until later in the pregnancy. While some women may present with vaginal bleeding, the majority of those with the condition will have no symptoms. Awareness of PAS, outside of the medical community, remains relatively low.

"I had never heard of PAS," says Beverley. "I didn't recognise the words placenta accreta or relate them to pregnancy." As her scan continued, Beverley's consultant and team noticed her bladder may also be invaded by her placenta. It was discussed with her and her husband that Beverley would need to be admitted to hospital until the delivery of their baby. "This was devastating for me," she says. "The thoughts of leaving my two sons, Sean [eight at the time] and Fiachra [then four] just made me crumble. I felt like my pregnancy, as I knew it, was becoming so distant and estranged to me."

Beverley was admitted to Dublin's National Maternity Hospital at 34 weeks pregnant and monitored extensively until 36 weeks when, in June last year, her baby daughter Eabha Faye was delivered and taken straight to NICU. Beverley endured more than two-and-a-half hours of extensive surgery during which her uterus, cervix and fallopian tubes were removed and she lost two litres of blood.

"I spent a further 24 hours after surgery in a high-dependency unit and it wasn't until two days after delivery that I got to meet my daughter," she says, sadly. "There was no skin-to-skin contact when she was first born and this still weighs heavy on my heart."

As in 90pc of PAS cases, Beverley cannot have any future pregnancies. "I'm 32 now and have lost my fertility, the chance to have a baby is no longer an option for us," she says. The scar she was initially curious about is a vertical line running 16 centimetres down her torso, but she sees it as a reminder that what she went through was a life-saving surgery. She is a survivor.

Sadly, not all cases have the same outcome. Early diagnosis and planned delivery massively reduce the risk of mortality, and outcomes are continuing to improve for patients affected with PAS. But it is a life-threatening condition and it's estimated that 2pc of cases end in fatality. One in four women will require blood transfusion.

Other risks include infection, damage to adjacent organs and the potential development of blood clots in the leg or lung.

One in 10 women will suffer a major complication requiring an additional procedure or return to the operating theatre. "The timing of the surgery usually means that babies are born prematurely and will require admission to the neonatal unit," adds Dr Armstrong.

"This condition is rare and mortality from it is rare, but tragically it does happen," says Naomi Cooney. Six years ago, Naomi's 34-year-old sister, Eleanor (Ellie) McConnell was diagnosed with placenta accreta early in her pregnancy with her fourth child.

Like for Beverley, PAS was a completely unknown term for Naomi. "I had never heard of the condition before my sister Ellie was diagnosed with it," she says. "Given the diagnosis was so early into her pregnancy, we didn't expect her pregnancy to continue but, despite the odds, it did and my little niece, Lily, was delivered at just over 26 weeks, weighing one pound and 14 ounces."

Tragically Ellie died five days later due to complications arising from placenta accreta. "She left behind her husband, daughters who were four and three, her son who was one-and-a-half, her new little baby, her parents, siblings and extended family," says Naomi. "It was devastating. It still is."

Because PAS is rare, the support available to those diagnosed is limited. "When my sister, Ellie, was diagnosed, with the exception of doctors, we did not find a single person who had heard of it or anyone who had gone through it," explains Naomi.

In a bid to address this situation and lend much-needed support to any women and families dealing with PAS - and in the hope of creating something positive out of her family's huge sense of loss - just over 12 months ago, Naomi helped launch a support group: Placenta Accreta Ireland.

The group, in partnership with the National Maternity Hospital, works alongside the medical community caring for mums with PAS and provides meetings, information and shared stories from women who have gone through it.

Mums from all three Dublin maternity hospitals attend meetings, with educational resources - like the beautifully illustrated videos created by Lucy Scott (Doodle Diary of a New Mum) - available online via the National Maternity Hospital's website.

The online content was launched in February this year, and has already been accessed worldwide and is currently being recorded in other languages.

"I'm very pleased and proud of what we've achieved," says Naomi. "The condition is rare and often mums feel isolated, so for them to have this group is invaluable. Talking to other mums who have lived the experience and are survivors of the condition is a tremendous help to those newly-diagnosed with it."

She adds: "It's bittersweet for me. My sister Ellie meant the world to me. To be able to play a part in helping any mum who has been impacted by this condition allows me to honour Ellie in a special way. There's a lot more I want to see Placenta Accreta Ireland accomplish. For me, everything we have achieved to date and all we will achieve into the future is Ellie's legacy. Every single part of it."

