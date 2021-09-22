| 14.1°C Dublin

The Emma Raducanu effect: How to raise resilient children

Viewers were in awe of tennis star Emma Raducanu’s mental strength as she battled back from Wimbledon heartache to win the US Open last month. But how do you instil that kind of bounce-back ability in kids? Yvonne Hogan asks the experts

Malie Coyne, pictured with her daughters Jessica and Ami, says the parent-child relationship is the most important factor in developing resilience in kids. Photo: Andrew Downes Expand
Paul Gilligan believes letting children make their own decisions empowers them Expand

Yvonne Hogan

If you ask any group of parents what quality they would most like to instil in their kids, resilience would most likely top the list. And take any parenting book published in the last decade — if the word ‘resilience’ is not in the title, it will most certainly feature in the sub-title.

It was a term much bandied about in the aftermath of 18-year-old Londoner Emma Raducanu’s victory at the US Open last month, reflecting the fact that for every little girl inspired to pick up a tennis racket by the win, there were scores of parents wondering exactly what her parents did to rear such a strong and successful young woman.

In response to questions about the secret to her success, Raducanu indicated it was in no small part due to her parent’s cultivation of her “mental strength”.

