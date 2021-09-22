The Emma Raducanu effect: How to raise resilient children

If you ask any group of parents what quality they would most like to instil in their kids, resilience would most likely top the list. And take any parenting book published in the last decade — if the word ‘resilience’ is not in the title, it will most certainly feature in the sub-title.

It was a term much bandied about in the aftermath of 18-year-old Londoner Emma Raducanu’s victory at the US Open last month, reflecting the fact that for every little girl inspired to pick up a tennis racket by the win, there were scores of parents wondering exactly what her parents did to rear such a strong and successful young woman.

In response to questions about the secret to her success, Raducanu indicated it was in no small part due to her parent’s cultivation of her “mental strength”.

She credits her mother Renee with her quiet, steely confidence: “My mum comes from a Chinese background, they have very good self-belief,” she told Vogue magazine in advance of the final.

“It’s not necessarily about telling everyone how good you are, but it’s about believing it within yourself.”

Father Ian bolstered her independence of thought by introducing golf, karting and dirt-biking to her dizzying array of extracurricular activities: “He’s all about being different,” she said in the same interview, “and not caring what other people may have thought at the time.”

She concludes her glowing review of her parents with a prime example of her resilience when discussing her withdrawal from Wimbledon this year at the eleventh hour on medical advice, something that would surely devastate even the most seasoned player.

“I think they’ve done a really great job,” she said. “I was straight back to work. And I think that’s a result of many years of them just being super-focused and not getting too high, but at the same time, not getting too low when the losses come.”

In fact, the latter phrase — “not getting too low when the losses come” — is the very essence of resilience. The word, derived from the Latin word to rebound or spring back, is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.

And while we parents won’t all be raising a future sports star, we do want to instil some of the Raducanu mental strength and resilience. So where do we start?

Be there

“The word ‘resilience’ is often bandied around and one which many parents aspire for their children, myself included,” says Dr Malie Coyne, mother-of-two, clinical psychologist and author of Love in, Love out.

“I don’t think there is enough awareness that the child-parent relationship is the single most important factor which nurtures resilience in children.

“After all, a child’s capacity for self-soothing is born out of repeated instances of being soothed by their parents. Essentially, to a child, resilience means learning to cope with a manageable threat with a soothing and calming presence to support you.

“Resilience isn’t a fixed trait. It increases when we feel emotionally safe and connected to others, and it decreases when we feel anxious and isolated.”

But not too much

“As parents, we want to protect our children from harm. But we know we can’t shelter them from every single threat or challenge that may come their way, now or in the future,” says Dr Coyne.

“Resilience is like a muscle which a child can only exercise and build up the more they go through, with their parents by their side to support them. Parents shielding their children from any sort of challenge or pain provides less opportunity for children to build their resilience muscles. For children who are over-protected and only experience good things, the evidence is that when they reach young adulthood, they are emotionally more vulnerable to pain because, for them, stress and anxiety are strange and frightening, never having experienced this before.”

Let them get stressed

“Resilience is something we learn by experiencing stresses,” says Dr Coyne. “If we never experienced any stresses, then it is very difficult for us to learn the tools to manage.

“Not all stress is harmful and there are numerous opportunities in every child’s life to expose them to positive stresses.

"Positive stresses can look something like this: letting your child do things you hadn’t let them do previously; giving them plenty of opportunities for free play; not stepping in every time they face a problem; enabling them to negotiate difficult situations by themselves; not shielding them from all pain; reducing excessive reassurance; challenging their negative thoughts; and encouraging them to gradually face their fears.”

Model it

“There is also an aspect of resilience modelling,” says Dr Coyne, “in that if a parent encounters stressors as welcome challenges, then their child will show more resilience, whereas if they encounter them as something to run away from or fight against, then the child will also struggle to cope.

“How we think about things and react to things has a huge bearing.”

Know what it is —and what it isn’t

“Resilience is an interesting concept and like many concepts used to describe strength and fortitude in adults, it is often turned around to be used in a negative context when applied to children,” says Paul Gilligan, Clinical Psychologist and CEO of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, and author of Raising Emotionally Healthy Children.

“What is seen as an exceptional characteristic in an adult is seen as an expectation in a child which, if absent, makes them weak.

Paul Gilligan believes letting children make their own decisions empowers them

“How we as adults define coping can, at times, add to the stress and trauma a young person is experiencing rather than help it, particularly if we try to impose our definition on young people.

“Defining ‘ability’ from an adult perspective can often set a child up to fail, e.g. ‘we have been separated for two years and she still hasn’t come to terms with it’. A crisis in a child’s life looks very different from a crisis in an adult’s life and this is where we often run into the most trouble.

“No matter how child-centred we are, we can’t fully relate to, or understand some of, the hurt or trauma our children experience.”

Believe in them

“Assuming our children lack resilience, disempowering them by making decisions for them and trying to resolve their problems for them could all hinder our children’s ability to develop resilience,” says Gilligan.

“The research indicates that building a child’s emotional health involves focusing on three core things: helping them believe they are loved and are lovable; helping a child believe they are a good person; and helping a child learn how to be happy.”