The devastating impact of homelessness will be felt by children for a long time

Parents reveal emergency accommodation is not conducive to family life, with good routines impossible to keep, noise levels disruptive, and kids more susceptible to infections

The most recent monthly homelessness report from the government showed that over 3,400 children are homeless. With the ending of the eviction ban this week, all the news reports suggest that we can expect an increase in homelessness over the next few months, as landlords move out of the private rental market, with tenants becoming homeless because of the lack of other available rental accommodation.