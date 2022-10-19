| 12.5°C Dublin

The dating advice you need to give your children - no matter how awkward

Relationship advice never goes down well with offspring as they near adulthood. But if you’d rather get in now before it’s too late, these helpful pointers are what you need

Shane Watson

There’s something no one ever tells you about parenting (or in my case, step-parenting), which you only discover once you think you’re out of the woods. No sooner are you congratulating yourself on having children who can just about function in the world (catch a train, make a bed, iron a shirt), and just when you’re starting to believe that all your hard work might have paid off and the young adults are turning out okay, you stumble upon the giant hole in your plan.

What no parent of young adults (YAs) ever considers is the arrival on the scene of a significant other. You know it will happen of course, but nothing prepares you for the wholesale transfer of power, overnight, to a total stranger.

