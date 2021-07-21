Tempted to give the kids your phone to keep them quiet? Here’s why you really shouldn’t

It’s hot out there! It is ironic that leisure travel to typical sun holiday destinations has resumed this week while the sun splits the stones here. I’m trying to find the coolest spot in the house to write this article.

I’m hoping that many of you will be on holiday and able to take advantage of this stunning weather. If you are travelling to far flung parts of Ireland, or even further afield, I’d be interested to know if you have seen a marked increase in the numbers of babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers sitting in the shade watching something on a phone or a tablet?

Over the last 10 years (back when we could eat in restaurants) I’ve noticed more children with tablets or phones to “entertain” them while waiting for food or waiting for their parents to finish eating. This always upset me as all of the international evidence suggests that sedentary screen-based activity is bad for young children’s development. Going out for dinner as a family is treat and a wonderful social opportunity. And it was being squandered by giving young children a phone.

In the last few weeks, I’ve been in Connemara, working, and the numbers of very young children with phones in their hands while being wheeled along in buggies, or sitting outdoors at restaurants is worrying. Even on the beach children are being given their parents’ phones. The beach! The beach is one of the most engaging natural environments for a toddler, and instead of being encouraged to be engaged with it, they are watching digital media instead.

Don’t be tempted to distract your baby or your toddler with a device, even for a bit of peace and quiet. Make the effort to engage with them, chat to them, play with them, read to them, walk with them. The World Health Organisation (WHO) updated it’s guidelines on screen time for young children back in 2019. Their advice is not to let any child under two interact with any kind of screen. Between the ages of two and four, the WHO recommends no more than an hour a day of screen time and the American Academy of Pediatrics further recommends that at that age it is better if the parent is engaging with the child about what they are watching, rather than leaving them to watch alone.

A study carried out in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, with children aged between two and five, found that the white matter in the brain of children with higher levels of screen-based media exposure was developing slower than that of children with low levels of exposure. It is in the white matter of the brain where language, literacy and the self-regulation develop, so this is a concerning finding.

A different study carried out in the University of Alberta recorded that young children who spent more than two hours a day on screens were five times more likely to be reported by their parents to be hyperactive and inattentive when compared with children who spend less than 30 minutes a day on screens. A Canadian study found that young children who use screens more than an hour a day were more likely to act impulsively and make poorer decisions.

All these hours spent in isolation on a screen, limit a young child’s interactions with their parents, losing valuable opportunities for learning about emotional regulation, about language, and about social interaction.

For many families it becomes a very negative cycle. As their child becomes more accustomed to regular hits of the dopamine that is likely released by the screen activity, they can become more resistant to letting go of their screens. So, taking advantage of a digital babysitter in the form of a tablet or phone may make a parent’s life easier initially, but gradually becomes a more significant area of conflict. Parents then find it easier to avoid conflict by avoiding restrictions on screen. But the more screen time a child has, the harder they fight to maintain, or increase, that time.

Within a relatively short period of time you have a toddler or small child opting for screens at the beach rather than digging in the sand, or rooting around rockpools. There are parents who are upset that it has gone this way and, it seems, others who don’t seem to care at all. Either way, I’d suggest that now is the time for action. With the glorious weather we have never had a better excuse to be outdoors and active with our children. This could be the perfect opportunity for a major digital detox for your toddler or pre-schooler. Maybe even the whole family?

For sure cutting out screens (or drastically reducing their availability) may provoke initial protest, but that protest will be relatively short lived if you can stick with your decision and invest your time and energy in activating your children to be physically active; playing, running, climbing, digging or exploring. The options are endless.

So, if you get to the beach this week, just bring sunscreen and give the other screens a rest.