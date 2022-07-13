| 12.1°C Dublin

Talented kids: ‘I really hate the word ‘gifted’... Your peers treat you differently’

From theoretical physics to novel writing, these  teens are studying college-level subjects this summer as part of DCU’s Centre for Talented Youth Ireland 

From left: Oran Glynn, Lucy Flynn, Hayley Lau, Hanna Kuczera, Benjamin Reeser and Kian O&rsquo; Donnell, who are all studying at DCU&rsquo;s CTY (Centre for Talented Youth) Ireland. . Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Dr Colm O'Reilly Director of DCU's CTY (Centre for Talented Youth) Ireland. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Claire Hennessy novel writing teacher at DCU CTY (Centre for Talented Youth) Ireland. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Tanya Sweeney

There aren’t too many kids that will thank you for weeks of academic learning once the school bell has rung out for summer, but the teenagers at the Centre for Talented Youth Ireland’s (CTY) summer programme just might.

Lucy Flynn (13) from Drogheda, has elected to study university-level theoretical physics on the programme. Given that she hasn’t yet been taught physics in school, she is revelling in the challenge. That the course is being taught in the collegiate surrounds of DCU is another boon.

