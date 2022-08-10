Should you pick up your baby when you hear them cry? An expert answers parents’ most asked question

“The more we are shaping our babies by love, I think we are reshaping our world ultimately,” says Amy Hatkoff, author of new book Shaped by Love: The Extraordinary Impact of Nurturing.

It explores the effect of love and nurturing on the developing brains of babies and toddlers, and promotes loving interactions between them and their parents and caregivers.

Through the book, Amy wants to promote the message that children’s minds are moulded by experience, and the way a parent touches, holds, looks at, and responds to babies and toddlers has a lifelong impact on the way they will come to see the world and their place within it.

On a Zoom call from New York, the American author says: “I have been really interested in children my entire life and when I went to college, I studied early childhood education and child psychology and I did a BA in that.

“I then studied parenting in Wheelock College in Boston and they had an excellent programme looking at all kinds of parental development. They really looked at the big picture.”

Amy went on to do additional research, and as her knowledge and awareness of children’s issues grew, she made a connection between her passion for infants and toddlers and promoting their interests, and her own early start in life.

“I have always been obsessed with children and I could not stand to hear the unanswered cry,” she says.

“If I would be in the supermarket and I would hear a baby crying, I’d had to go back to wherever that baby was and soothe the baby.

“Later in my life, I connected the dots. When I was born, my mother had postpartum depression and I was left in intensive care in hospital for three weeks.

“I was surrounded by unanswered cries. I share this because there is this concept of the wounded healer.

“I think, sometimes, our most difficult experiences can lead to our greatest gift. I have just been obsessed that we should answer the baby’s cry and now, the science backs that up.

“I think it’s something like 40pc of parents in the States believe that you’ll spoil the baby if you pick them up when they cry.

“But science is now showing the phenomenal benefits of responsive, sensitive, nurturing parenting.

“When we soothe babies, we actually wire them with hormones – hormones of well-being, happiness, calm, peacefulness.

“So, when you are soothing your baby, you are actually teaching them to manage stress throughout their lives and you are enabling them to release serotonin, oxytocin – all these hormones of well-being.

“It’s exciting to realise that nurturing babies can enhance social, emotional, cognitive, physiological, neurological and cardiological well-being.

“Every area of development is positively impacted by soothing a baby and with consistent, sensitive responses.

“Modern technology can see the impact that different kinds of experiences have on varying areas of the brain.

“Across all those areas that I mentioned, nurturing the baby will lead to optimal development, and to increase the likelihood of positive outcomes throughout a child’s life.

“I am on a mission to get that science out there.”

The writer believes the information in her book, if applied, has potentially life-altering results.

“There’s a wonderful quote by Dr Charles Raison, an American author and psychiatrist: ‘One generation full of deeply loving parents would change the brain of the next generation, and with that, the world’. That’s my guiding reference,” she says.

“Nurturing can be a solution to world peace. If babies are wired with feelings of well-being, happiness, generosity, compassion – the world would look different.”

Amy says parents and caregivers are important “brain builders” and the role is a lot more straightforward than people expect.

“For baby, just to be seen and felt is aiding their brain development and helping them to develop their sense of self; relationships are everything,” she says.

“Babies are born with hundreds of billions of brain cells and only 25pc are connected, and those brain cells connect through interactions with their caregivers and the environment, but mostly through relationships.

“So, we have an incredibly important role in their lives and it doesn’t take any degree from some university to be a brain builder, but love really has been shown in all different domains to build the best brain.

“I think when you are with the baby, being present in the moment is important. It’s really that heart connection, that eye-to-eye contact. It’s like serve and return. The baby says ‘ooh’, you say ‘ahh’. You are talking. Your baby reaches out and you respond.

“It’s really dancing, an interactive dance with your baby, and the more we respond to them, that is helping to build their brain and helping them to realise they can have impact. You’re empowering the baby through responsiveness.

“I think the more we do that dance, the easier it becomes. Touch, hugs, soothing, eye-to-eye contact, smiling… all these everyday acts that don’t seem to be critical really have a tremendous impact on a baby’s development and on the developing brain.”

We often underestimate the capacities of infants and newborns, and overestimate those of toddlers

Amy hopes Shaped by Love will make parenting easier for readers, thanks to the research-based child rearing advice contained within the pages.

“I think the book will inspire and open up doors of understanding of what babies need and a parent’s role in their development, and I think it makes parenting easier,” she adds.

“The book begins with some information about the development in the womb, and it goes through toddlerhood, and it helps parents set realistic expectations.

“We often underestimate the capacities of infants and newborns, and overestimate those of toddlers.

“I think what’s so helpful to parents is when we understand what we can and cannot expect of children of different ages.

“Often toddlers get in trouble because they are not controlling an impulse that they are not yet wired to control and so the book paints pictures of what babies and toddlers can do at different periods.”

Shaped by Love: The Extraordinary Impact of Nurturing, published by ABRAMS