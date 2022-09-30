| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Setting up businesses, working flexitime and even bringing children on site – mothers reveal changes they made to cut childcare bills

Childcare costs are the new glass ceiling’ – meet the women creating alternative solutions

Schooltime schedule: Deirdre Doyle and her children, Charlie and Maggie Dodson. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Vicki O'Callaghan with her daughter, Ruby. Photo by Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand
Architect Róisín Murphy. Photo by Mark Condren Expand

Close

Schooltime schedule: Deirdre Doyle and her children, Charlie and Maggie Dodson. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Schooltime schedule: Deirdre Doyle and her children, Charlie and Maggie Dodson. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Vicki O'Callaghan with her daughter, Ruby. Photo by Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Vicki O'Callaghan with her daughter, Ruby. Photo by Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Architect Róisín Murphy. Photo by Mark Condren

Architect Róisín Murphy. Photo by Mark Condren

/

Schooltime schedule: Deirdre Doyle and her children, Charlie and Maggie Dodson. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Tanya Sweeney

When Karen O’Reilly was a young mum living in France, childcare bills were the last thing on her mind.

My children went through the creche scheme and everything was paid for. I didn’t have to put my hand in my pocket at all,” she says. “Your kids start at the age of two, and they can stay in there from 7am to 6pm. I was extremely lucky.”

Most Watched

Privacy