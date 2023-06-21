Ryan Holiday: ‘With men, there is weaponised incompetence… if you don’t do it, your spouse or parents will take care of it for you’

Former marketing director turned philosopher Ryan Holiday speaks about turning down a job in Donald Trump’s administration, becoming a more engaged parent, and how men can model an emotional skillset their own fathers didn’t have

He’s the man who has made the intriguing career pivot from marketing director at American Apparel to modern-day philosopher. And though Ryan Holiday was outspoken on social media in his opposition to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, he found himself in the curious position of being offered — and turning down — a job within the Trump administration as the 45th president’s communications director.