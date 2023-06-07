Raising twins: ‘Everything is in stereo — if you give out to one, the other will think it’s funny and do the same thing’

Two couples share the joys and challenges of twins, and how embracing the chaos and finding support is key to building confidence in your new role

Every parent knows of the busyness that comes with a new baby — the sleepless nights, the seemingly endless feeds and nappy changes, along with an ever-present state of anxiety (which starts almost at the moment of conception) about their health, well-being and future. Of course, it is an undoubtedly wonderful time but it can also be exhausting. Now imagine that doubled.