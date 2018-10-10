Photo of dad changing baby's nappy on his knee goes viral and sparks massive debate online

A 31-year-old father-of-three has become the face of a gender-equality debate after photographs of him attempting to change his son’s nappy in a toilet cubicle went viral.

Photos posted on the internet portray him attempting to change his one-year-old son Liam’s nappy on his knee because there is no nappy changing table available in the male toilets.

Donte Palmer from Augustine, Florida, was in a local restaurant with his wife and children when he realised Liam’s nappy needed to be changed.

His 7-year-old son Isaiah often accompanies him to help with nappy changes because the vast majority of men's facilities do not include changing tables, he told BuzzFeed news.

In this photo, Donte squatted down, delicately balancing Liam across his legs in the toilet cubicle.

Seeing the humour in the situation, Isaiah snapped some photos, one of which Donte posted on Instagram.

Donte is pictured changing his son Liam's nappy in a male toilet cubicle. Photo: @3boys_1goal

"This is a serious post", Donte wrote on Instagram.

"What’s the deal with not having changing tables in men’s bathroom as if we don’t exist."

"Clearly we do this often because look how comfortable my son is. It’s routine to him!!!! Let’s fix this problem!"

Dante’s wife also pointed out the unfair discrepancy between the facilities provided for fathers as opposed to mothers.

“We as women, we don't have to come up with creative ways to change a diaper, and you have to get a ninja squad to change Liam,” she told Donte.

Donte's post sparked hundreds of comments.

"Have done this hundreds of times," one person wrote.

Another told Donte: "I had to change one of my kids in a quiet corner of a restaurant with a waiter giving me grief over the shoulder. The men’s loo wasn’t even big enough to do a change. I asked them what they do for single dads with no option to access the change table in the ladies?"

"Then I said the longer you give me grief the longer this smell wafts! Your call. I was finished in seconds. Keep up the good work!"

