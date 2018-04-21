'Over to you. Guess what, this is your life' - Some of the best quotes from Newstalk’s late child psychologist David Carey
Newstalk’s Sean Moncrieff paid tribute to one its most loved contributors, psychologist David Carey, yesterday.
The erudite, straight-talking psychologist died this week after a battle with cancer.
Every Wednesday, the psychologist answered listener’s questions and helped them solve their parenting challenges.
Carey in effect was a weekly dose of Sudocreme for stressed-out parents, and would mostly tell parents “you’re doing a good job”.
In a tribute yesterday, presenter Sean Moncrieff said: "He could be a bit of a grump and that's why I loved him."
Yesterday, Newstalk played some of these typically kind quotes from Carey in a tribute. Next Wednesday, the Moncrieff show will play an extended interview with David from a few years ago.
For the moment though, here are some of his best quotes:
- “We just have to roll with some of these children’s punches that come our way. We’re little Mike Tysons, we get to one point of development and suddenly they change their tactics.”
- “Look, we love you, we’re here, we want to help. Anything we can do Sonny boy, you just ask, we’re here. Otherwise, over to you. Guess what, this is your life.”
- “Don’t be concerned what other people think about your parenting style, you’re doing a good job. Remember parents, you just have to be good enough, you don’t have to be the best. You’ll never be perfect. You’ll have your weak moments, you’ll have your times when you’re brilliant and guess what, you’ll make a few parenting mistakes along the way. Welcome yourself to the human race.”
- “We have a capacity to receive love from many, many people because the more people we get it from, the more we thrive and the more we grow – emotionally, cognitively, and yes, physically.”
- “I want to be able to love and be loved. I want to irascible from time to time, and cranky which I’ve succeeded at apparently, people tell me.”
- “It’s important to be nice to people, and it’s important to be nice to yourself.”
Online Editors