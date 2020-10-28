| 7°C Dublin

Our house looks like a theme park, but Halloween helps the time drip slowly by

Bill Linnane

We are also raising dead traditions like waterboarding children by forcing them to duck for apples

Scary thought: The annual viewing of The Shining — a story of a family isolated in the hills — may be postponed Expand

Have we lost the true meaning of Samhain? A quick skim over the Wikipedia page on the ancient festival suggests that yes, we have. Perhaps it’s just as well, as much of the activities seem to be taken up with an agricultural stocktake. I did a cursory inspection of how much mince was in the freezer, just to tick the box in case my ancestors were lurking about, but apart from that, we are planning a more modern interpretation of the event. Because this is Halloween’s year — if there is any year t o hold a festival of darkness, loss, and abject terror, it is during the series of unfortunate events that has made up 2020.

In previous years the only real preparation in the run-up to October 31 would be deciding which estate to target for trick or treating. A quick skim on the property price register is all the info you need when casing a plum housing development, but you can’t focus on small estates where the residents will clearly twig that you are culchies swarming in from the hills, with little ones being herded through the town by a shadowy Fagan-like figure in a mud-caked people carrier.

You need to target those big Celtic Tiger housing estates where they named every street differently in order to dupe the buyers into thinking they were purchasing in a small exclusive development instead of a compartment in a 500-unit hive. Trick or treating in the sticks entails far too much work; where we live, ‘next door’ can mean anything between one and five kilometres, and if you rock up to a remote house after nightfall there is every chance the only treat you will get is a request to get off the property before the gardai are called, or perhaps some fireworks in the form of a shotgun blast above your head.