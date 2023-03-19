| 2.9°C Dublin

‘Only recently the kids discovered that I didn’t actually write Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

The Diary

Novelist Carmel Harrington
Walking together - Carmel Harrington's family stroll down to her daughter Kate's baptism ceremony in Screen

It’s been a busy week for this working mother. I’ve been running around preparing for a book launch, racing to meet a deadline and on top of all that, family life has been as wonderfully hectic as always. Which means I never quite know what to expect.

Take this morning, which began with a last-minute print, cut and paste of St Francis of Assisi images onto a school project my son Nate had been working on. And all before I had my first cup of tea.

