‘Only recently the kids discovered that I didn’t actually write Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

It’s been a busy week for this working mother. I’ve been running around preparing for a book launch, racing to meet a deadline and on top of all that, family life has been as wonderfully hectic as always. Which means I never quite know what to expect.

Take this morning, which began with a last-minute print, cut and paste of St Francis of Assisi images onto a school project my son Nate had been working on. And all before I had my first cup of tea.

It was my late grandmother Margaret’s anniversary this week too. The family WhatsApp group lit up with memories and photographs. Love shining through every story told. It’s a rare day that she’s not in our thoughts at some point.

And this struck me as significant.

As I told my sisters, if my future grandchildren still think about me as much as we do our Nanny 28 years after her death, I’ll know my life has been worthwhile.

Nanny didn’t have an easy life, though. She was widowed far too young, in her mid-twenties. And circumstances forced her to leave her children behind in Wexford, to find work in London.

To lose a beloved husband and then your children in one cruel twist of fate is unthinkable. But she never let the heartbreak in her life define her, which I hugely admire.

I can still hear her infectious laugh as she had the craic with whoever was in her company. Nanny had an amazing capacity to love, with a remarkable knack for making all her family feel like they were the centre of her universe.

Read More

By the way, have you ever noticed that important events often happen on the same date?

Coincidence or fate, who knows? Well, we baptised Nate on Nanny’s anniversary. Now I know that might seem maudlin to some, but when our priest suggested the date, it felt like Nanny was sending her stamp of approval.

Back then, we lived in Screen village in Co Wexford. We’re a mile or so out of it now. We strolled down to the church together on a sunny, bright morning.

Nate was in my arms, and Amelia and Eva ran alongside grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. I have a photo capturing that walk. It’s the kind of photo that proves that everything can be an album cover, you know?

And speaking of album covers, the day Nate was born, I nicknamed him The Rockstar...

He liked to party hard every night, you see. Unlike his sister, who was a dream and slept through the night from ten weeks on, Nate would spring to life at midnight!

​Music has always been a big part of our lives. We like to dance around the kitchen island most days after school. As I say to the kids, its impossible to be grumpy when dancing. I used to sing lullabies to the kids too. All original compositions.

And when I say that, I mean I blatantly stole songs from my favourite artists, then tweaked the words a little to pretend they were my own. Only recently, the kids discovered that I didn’t actually write ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’. Whoops!

The song of choice for Nate when he was born, was ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’. Switch the “she” to a “he” and it was near perfect.

And I got it into my head to have that song included in Nate’s Baptism, which

I knew was a little tricky because it wasn’t on the traditional playlist for hymn.

“How far from a hymn are we talking?” Father Fitz asked sceptically, when I suggested my song choice.

“Just a little walk away. Prayer is even mentioned in the lyrics. Plus, my niece will sing it a capella style, which is very hymn-like,” I assured him.

Not sure how I got away with it – as my dad says, I could say Mass – but Fr Fitz agreed, and I reckon that was the first and perhaps the only time that Guns N’ Roses rocked Screen Church.

Expand Close Walking together - Carmel Harrington's family stroll down to her daughter Kate's baptism ceremony in Screen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Walking together - Carmel Harrington's family stroll down to her daughter Kate's baptism ceremony in Screen

Nate is 11 now, still partial to a bit of rock music and thankfully sleeps eight hours a night. And it’s also his Confirmation next week. We’ll reunite the same gang again in Screen Church to celebrate this new milestone in his life.

His sister Amelia is 13, which I find hard to wrap my head around. We’ve enjoyed every milestone the kids hit, but entering the teenage years felt noteworthy.

And if I’m honest, a little scary too. While Nate is still my ‘baby’, Amelia seems to change daily.

This morning, as I styled her hair into a high ponytail before she went to school (it has to be just so), I looked at us both in the mirror. And I had to catch myself.

Because I saw the young woman she is, rather than the little girl I have been clinging to in my heart. She’s almost my height, with glossy red hair and sparkling blue eyes.

The best of me and so much more.

Did my mother feel the same when my sisters and I transitioned from little girls to young women? And my grandmothers before that too? Did they look at their daughters in awe, as I do Amelia? I suspect the answer is yes.

​I know that Mother’s Day is not easy for many. It can be a reminder of painful moments and loss, difficult to navigate. But for me today, I am thinking of all the mothers in my life. I remember every extraordinary moment that I’ve been witness to or learned about, and am grateful for them all, because they have shaped the mother I am today.

I was 39 before I finally became a mum. For a while, I wasn’t sure that it was on the cards for Roger and I. So, I never take my family life for granted. And my mother is still with us too, which feels a little like winning the lottery right now. Because at Christmas mum had a few health scares.

It was terrifying to see her so ill. But a recent surgery has her heart now in tip-top condition. No more scares, please Mum, our hearts can’t take it!

It will be breakfast in bed, with handmade cards and warm snuggles for me today. Rumours of an afternoon tea have been circulating the house. (Okay, I may have started them, but one can hope.)

And I’ll share with Amelia and Nate, stories of all the strong, loving women in my family.

The mothers gone before me, and the mothers who are still here.

Carmel Harrington’s new book ‘The Girl from Donegal’ is published by HarperCollins and is out now

​