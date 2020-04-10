| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Not all heroes wear capes, some of us wear wide-seat pants

Bill Linnane's flying by the seat of his 'big' pants

Stock image Expand
Bill Linanne Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Bill Linanne

Bill Linanne

/

Stock image

Bill Linnane

Welcome to day whatever of our exile. Time has become meaningless, days and nights marked only by an uneasy transition from terrified waking to uneasy slumber. The Easter holidays, once yearned for, now forgotten, apart from when you accidentally knock over a display of chocolate eggs in aisle five while trying to avoid other shoppers. The smallies have reverted to an animal state and like oversized iguanas have taken over the living room, only communicating via croaks and hisses to demand food be slid through a crack in the door. The eldest son has now become part of the internet itself, plugged in 24/7 he is asking for a full leather trenchcoat, mohawk and barcode neck tattoo to complete his transition to fully fledged Neuromancer.

But the most worrying development is that the other day the teenager started crying and told me that she wishes she was back in school. Strange days indeed. Meanwhile, my wife recoils every time I approach her, although to be fair that was something she had been doing for several decades before the Age Of Covid. As for me, I am maintaining course, for I am able to continue to go to work.

Few things fill me with as much dread as the idea of working from home. Yes, dying from the plague is one of those things, but the thought of being stuck indoors attempting to have a clear thought within my oversized head while kids gnaw my ankles is also pretty bad. I am lucky to have a job at all, but especially to have one that requires me to leave home, and to have an office to myself so I can lash out the odd elbow-sneeze without being burned at the stake.