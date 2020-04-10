Not all heroes wear capes, some of us wear wide-seat pants

Welcome to day whatever of our exile. Time has become meaningless, days and nights marked only by an uneasy transition from terrified waking to uneasy slumber. The Easter holidays, once yearned for, now forgotten, apart from when you accidentally knock over a display of chocolate eggs in aisle five while trying to avoid other shoppers. The smallies have reverted to an animal state and like oversized iguanas have taken over the living room, only communicating via croaks and hisses to demand food be slid through a crack in the door. The eldest son has now become part of the internet itself, plugged in 24/7 he is asking for a full leather trenchcoat, mohawk and barcode neck tattoo to complete his transition to fully fledged Neuromancer.

But the most worrying development is that the other day the teenager started crying and told me that she wishes she was back in school. Strange days indeed. Meanwhile, my wife recoils every time I approach her, although to be fair that was something she had been doing for several decades before the Age Of Covid. As for me, I am maintaining course, for I am able to continue to go to work.

Few things fill me with as much dread as the idea of working from home. Yes, dying from the plague is one of those things, but the thought of being stuck indoors attempting to have a clear thought within my oversized head while kids gnaw my ankles is also pretty bad. I am lucky to have a job at all, but especially to have one that requires me to leave home, and to have an office to myself so I can lash out the odd elbow-sneeze without being burned at the stake.

And since there are few others in the building, I can go to work in what are now known as my plague pants, a pair of Gap jeans I bought in the 2016 January sale and never returned despite the fact they were two sizes too big. Well cometh the hour, cometh the comfort fit pantaloons; humanity ate their way into this mess so now I am eating us out of it by shoving every treat known into my face, washed down with the finest ales and dark spirits. Not all heroes wear capes, some of us wear wide-seat pants. So while I can struggle into my puffy movement trousers and waddle off to work, my wife is not so lucky. A side effect of being a parent is that you sometimes feel trapped by it, but for the last three weeks she has literally been trapped, and not only that, she is now being forced to homeschool four kids who won't listen to the simplest request about brushing their teeth, not to mind complex requests about algebra. Professionally she sacrificed a lot for our marriage - it's really only in latter years that I appreciate just how much, all her hopes and dreams which she effectively parked while our kids are young, but by the time we are done - if parenting is ever truly done - will she still have those dreams, or the energy to fulfill them? Did she even park them, or just abandon them? Of the two of us, she has given much more of herself to being a parent than I ever will. Our current situation is just a continuation of that - I get to swan off in my Fluence, she is stuck at home, terrified and trying to teach multiple subjects to multiple children, with no time for herself. If she is lucky, when I get home she might get to go upstairs and watch some Netflix whilst folding clothes. Even the needlework night class she had finally found time to do was halted by this accursed virus. If it all sounds a bit Shirley Valentine, that's because it is, although she is scared of flying so that at least takes Costas Dimitriades out of the equation. So while all of us are making grand plans for the lives we will live beyond this, my plans mostly involve trying to help her carve out some space for herself - to create, to dream, and, if she has the time, to possibly let out the waistband on some of my pants.