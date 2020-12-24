| 1.3°C Dublin

‘My lockdown baby was a positive in middle of pandemic – I relaxed more than in my last pregnancy’

Meet the frontline workers who discovered they were expecting a baby just as Ireland went into lockdown

Family: Eddie and Aisling Killeen pictured with their children Lily (3) and baby Jamie (5 weeks), at their home in Waterford. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand

Dylan Vaughan

Ellen Coyne

In March, Aisling Killeen and her husband Eddie were bracing for the impact Covid-19 was about to have on their jobs. Right as Ireland started to realise that the virus was here and spreading, the frontline healthcare workers found out they were expecting their second child.

“It was a definite positive in the middle of a pandemic,” Ms Killeen said.

Ms Killeen (35) and her husband (37) both work as psychiatric nurses at University Hospital Waterford. They have been together for 10 years, since Ms Killeen started working at the hospital and already have a three-year-old daughter called Lily. Five weeks ago, they welcomed their son Jamie into the world. He was born on November 17.

