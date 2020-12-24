‘My lockdown baby was a positive in middle of pandemic – I relaxed more than in my last pregnancy’

In March, Aisling Killeen and her husband Eddie were bracing for the impact Covid-19 was about to have on their jobs. Right as Ireland started to realise that the virus was here and spreading, the frontline healthcare workers found out they were expecting their second child.

“It was a definite positive in the middle of a pandemic,” Ms Killeen said.

Ms Killeen (35) and her husband (37) both work as psychiatric nurses at University Hospital Waterford. They have been together for 10 years, since Ms Killeen started working at the hospital and already have a three-year-old daughter called Lily. Five weeks ago, they welcomed their son Jamie into the world. He was born on November 17.

When Ms Killeen found out she was pregnant, Ireland had just introduced social distancing. It was still not clear what effect Covid-19 had on pregnant women.

“We didn’t tell family for a long, long time but I had to tell work very early because nobody knew how bad things were going to be," she said. "I work through A&E in connection with the Department of Psychiatry so I move around the hospital a bit.”

“At the beginning, I was nervous going to work for the first two to three weeks.”

Ms Killeen carries out one-on-one assessments with patients which can take up to four hours. Her manager took steps to ensure she did not treat anyone who had travelled, or who had symptoms. Ms Killeen said there were positives and negatives to being pregnant for most of the pandemic.

“We just spent a lot of time together,” she said. “I definitely relaxed a lot more than I would have in the last pregnancy, because of the restrictions. Not going out meeting friends, as hard and all as it is. I spent a lot more time on Netflix!”

“I had everything in the house from doing online shopping, there was no rush and panic carting massive Penneys and Dunnes bags through town.”

Lily was also delighted to find out that she was expecting a new brother or sister.

“My little girl would have talked about it a lot once she knew," Ms Killeen said. “She was excited, asking the crazy questions that toddlers do.”

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Killeen was not allowed to attend antenatal scans throughout the pregnancy.

“The first scan was quite difficult because you’re always worried about that first scan, and that things are OK,” Ms Killeen said. “For the 20- week scan, I stressed a lot about that beforehand because it’s the one where you find out lots more about the pregnancy. It’s very hard to relay the information that you’re trying to take in.”

At the time, Lily’s creche was still closed and Ms Killeen was conscious of asking grandparents to look after her while she and her partner were working in a hospital. She said Mr Killeen not being allowed to attend scans meant that they did not need to “stress” about finding a childminder.

The nurse said she was aware from early on that Covid-19 was going to be in Ireland for “quite some time” but she was worried about having to give birth in the middle of a pandemic.

“I was really worried about having to go through labour on my own. I suppose it is something that you do more or less on your own! But I felt that having him there for eye contact and support was huge. Thankfully, Eddie was able to come in at 6am and Jamie wasn’t born until 3pm so that was great,” she said.

Ms Killeen said Jamie had been “a great distraction” as Ireland prepared to head into its third severe lockdown.

“Both grandparents have been able to see him, and I’m an only child so they were the main relatives,” she said.

“He’s five weeks old, and last week when restrictions were still lifted we were able to manage to fit in some more family members, which was great. A lot of people have been brilliant, just dropping things off at the door and leaving.

"And the people who have seen Jamie, a lot of them haven’t picked him up or held him. People are very careful around newborn babies.”