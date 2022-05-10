My kids are behaving appallingly. Now who can I blame for that?

Sometimes when my kids are especially awful, I yearn for the simpler times when people were able to blame external influences for their children being bold.

Back in my day, all sorts of things got blamed — American TV, video nasties, video games, rap music — everything was corrupting us, turning our brains into porridge, or teaching us sass. My parents blamed heavy metal for my spectacular failing of the Inter Cert, convincing themselves fully that it was thrash metal titans Megadeth who caused me to fail Irish (despite having spent three summers in Irish college). It could only be the raw power of Marty Friedman’s shredding and Dave Mustaine’s snarling vocals that wiped all comprehension of the past perfect tense of the Irish language from my brain.

Sadly, now we live in a more enlightened time and my parents would probably have to grudgingly accept that it wasn’t blistering guitar solos but rather the fact that I was thick. Nowadays we are all so emotionally aware that when we do try to point a finger at some external force for our kids’ behaviour, our hands twist like a cursed monkey paw and the finger ends up pointing straight at us.

That said, I am pleased to announce that I am currently trying to blame the pandemic for my kids’ recent descent into madness.

It’s hard to pinpoint when the problem started. We made it through the last two years without too much wailing and gnashing of teeth, there was a couple of months of joy and relief after the worst had passed as we counted our blessings, and then we settled into whatever state we are currently in — the teenagers are killing each other, the smallies are staging UFC bouts whenever our backs are turned. Everyone seems angry, almost all of the time. Tantrums, tears, and occasional thumps seem to be the order of the day amongst them. Of course, there may be some truth to my claim that all this is a manifestation of some sort of mild PTSD from living through a pandemic, but in reality it’s probably more to do with stress, and specifically, our own stress as parents.

Stress is one of those things that is part and parcel of being a parent — from the moment you discover you are pregnant, it is a non-stop rollercoaster of stress. It’s a bit like the scene in The Abyss where Ed Harris’s character has to wear a diving suit filled with liquid in order to survive the pressure at the bottom of the ocean without his head exploding. You can fight it and struggle to keep your head above it, but you are now immersed head to toe in stress; it will surround and envelop you as you descend into the depths of the human experience that is parenting. You just learn to live with it, in it, under it.

Obviously that might be me overstating it a little, and I’m sure there are moments where being a parent doesn’t make you feel like you are being slowly drowned, but the stress is still always there, and at times like this — with economic uncertainty, the world teetering on the brink of a Third World War, and us waiting for the next virus to leap off an animal and into our lives — you become consumed by it.

When my wife is stressed, she hoovers, sometimes hoovering the entire house several times a day, like a cross between Lady Macbeth and a Roomba. I manage my stress by walking around the house like a clenched fist. I’ve had to give up tea and coffee recently as I was starting to twitch and flit like a flabby hummingbird from the combination of caffeine and stress, and only managing a few hours’ sleep a night before I would wake and lie there, quietly freaking out for a few hours before dawn.

There is a trickle down from all this — stressed, distracted, distant parents do not a happy household make.

Last week one of the smallies thought it would be fun to jump out from behind something and shout ‘surprise’ at me. I, previously adrift in some anxious thoughts, roared at him in fright, he started crying, and ran off, presumably to take out his upset on his brother by getting him into a headlock. I know that all this will pass, that things will stabilise and our money worries will subside, the stress will ease off for a while, but even in these lean times I would still pay good money to have something, anything, to blame for my kids’ descent into sassiness. Are Megadeth still going?

