My kids are behaving appallingly. Now who can I blame for that?

Bill Linnane

Sometimes when my kids are especially awful, I yearn for the simpler times when people were able to blame external influences for their children being bold.

Back in my day, all sorts of things got blamed — American TV, video nasties, video games, rap music — everything was corrupting us, turning our brains into porridge, or teaching us sass. My parents blamed heavy metal for my spectacular failing of the Inter Cert, convincing themselves fully that it was thrash metal titans Megadeth who caused me to fail Irish (despite having spent three summers in Irish college). It could only be the raw power of Marty Friedman’s shredding and Dave Mustaine’s snarling vocals that wiped all comprehension of the past perfect tense of the Irish language from my brain.

