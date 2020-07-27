| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'My childhood anxiety has evolved into parental guilt'

No more nights out for Bill Linnane

Bill Linnane Expand

Close

Bill Linnane

Bill Linnane

Bill Linnane

Bill Linnane

It is time to speak of parental guilt. This is because it overshadows much of what I do in my day-to-day parenting, and it was something that I was never prepared for. Few Hollywood depictions of parenthood portray the sheer weight of guilt that you have to drag around behind you once you welcome a child into your world, while even fewer touch on the fact that this guilt increases exponentially with each new child.

Granted, there is a blanket sense of your own failings that comes with being a parent - a guilt quilt, if you will - but there is also a very specific, targeted guilt for each one of your children. That's not to say that this is in any way their fault - I am, after all, responsible for their existence, and their innocence in my guilt creates even more guilt, to the point where I am now locked in some sort of Moebius loop of guilt. It is exhausting. 

I would imagine that this is not something which is unique to me, and that almost all parents feel a certain amount of it. It shows that you care, that you know you can and should do better. Perhaps it can be used, in the right quantities, to make you a better person or parent.