Leaving Cert families: ‘It feels like politics has won over students’ welfare’

The strain and stress of the Leaving Cert can haunt us for years.

That’s probably why so many people suffer from exam-hall nightmares about the Modh Coinniollach decades after they graduate.

But the students due to sit their exams this year have arguably had the most disruptive and stressful Leaving Cert cycle in history.

Over the past two years all the traditional and familiar structures surrounding education have been blown open.

Pupils have been homeschooled, Zoom schooled, sent back to school with windows wide open, returned home, and had to deal with ongoing teacher absences. As well as facing all the other horrors and fears the pandemic threw our way.

And yesterday it emerged the Government will disregard calls for another hybrid Leaving Cert this year and revert instead to written exams — last utilised in 2019.

The decision to scrap the hybrid, just a few weeks before the Mocks, has led to increased feelings of anticipatory anxiety amongst students and also to a sense of despondency.

According to a survey conducted by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU), 68pc of students had hoped for a continuation of a hybrid model.

“It seems to have just happened suddenly,” Denis Lynch (17) a sixth year student at Saint Ciaran’s Community School in Kells said.

“The decision has been made very late… It can cause you to give up hope.”

Denis has missed 87 hours of classes this academic year, as a result of Covid-related absences, and staff shortages.

This is not unusual — 61.88pc of students missed a minimum of between one and six classes per day in the weeks since school returned, according to the ISSU.

In fact, some sixth year students have not experienced an uninterrupted academic year since their Junior Cert.

Aside from disrupting their learning, the pattern of continuously cancelled classes can be emotionally and psychologically destabilising for students. Especially when they have extensive curriculums to work through.

“The Leaving Cert is stressful anyway,” Denis says. “Now is not the time to be taking a step back to a traditional model. It is the time to continue with the concessions made given the disruption of the last two years.

“It is really upsetting because it feels like politics has won over student welfare. Our wellbeing is going to be affected by this.”

According to psychotherapist and author of 15 Minute Parenting: The Teen Years, Joanna Fortune, it is inevitable that students are experiencing elevated feelings of anxiety and stress.

It is, Ms Fortune says, crucial for parents to give their children the space and time to process these feelings.

“Be they seven or 17 what our young people and children need is calm, clear, consistent predictability,” she says. “And these are the very things they have not had in the last couple of years… The timing of this news is frustrating. Being frustrated in this situation is a congruent expression of emotion. There is a basis for frustration, so allow your children to feel it.”

Alisha Moran (17) attends Presentation Secondary School in Wexford and campaigned to have the hybrid Leaving Cert model become a permanent fixture.

She protested in her hometown, and wrote numerous letters to the Minister for Education Norma Foley but says she never received a response.

“My friends and I are disheartened that our voices weren’t listened to, there is a feeling of betrayal and of being ignored,” she said.

“We have missed so much time in school and we have missed so much of the course. It makes the Leaving Cert so daunting and stressful. It feels like we’re starting a race and people are already ahead… it’s like we have been left in the dust,” she said.

Alisha hopes to study psychology at third level but now feels her future is uncertain.

She worries that students who sat the hybrid Leaving Cert last year and deferred are at a distinct advantage in terms of the points race for in-demand university courses.

Yesterday Minister Norma Foley assured the class of 2022 that measures were being made to take into account the challenges they have faced such as more multiple choice options in the exams.

But Alice Jennings (17) of Newtown School Waterford echoes Alisha Moran’s sentiments and says she was ‘devastated’ when she heard compulsory written exams were back.

“I am going to be studying day in and day out… this means the Leaving Cert is going to be about our ability to memorise rather than our ability to learn,” she said.

Of course the pressure of exam season is not confined to the student sitting the examination paper.

The expectations, endless study timetables and thousands of post-it notes can spread outwards so that it sometimes feels like an entire household is caught up in the exam cycle.

Alisha Moran’s mother Samantha says the ongoing challenges of this year’s Leaving Cert cycle has impacted the entire family.

“It has affected all of us…Your heart would bleed for them,” Samantha says. “There have been massive disruptions… We try our best to just be there and listen… but we can’t really understand what they are going through.”

This approach, of listening rather than offering solutions or reassurances, is the best thing parents can do right now, says Joanna Fortune.

“Let them speak about how frustrated they are, how concerned they are. Let them speak without any rush to rescue them from these difficult feelings,” she explains. “Feeling anxiety is normal — it is not pleasant — but it is normal.”

As parents, we sometimes have a tendency to try and minimise the upset by focusing on the positive and silver linings.

“But just bearing witness to the struggle allows somebody to process it,” Joanna says. “Give them the weekend to sit on this and then say, ‘Right, now what is going to help us move forward?’.”

She advises approaching the Leaving Cert as a communal effort — and think of ways you can support your child through it.

The main objective is to reduce down the pressure. Being in an agitated or heightened state makes it near impossible to concentrate or absorb information. It can also result in a spiralling of negativity.

“You know that feeling when you have flipped your lid and everything is awful,” Joanna says. “What we need to do is reset the brain and one of the most effective ways of doing that is changing the field of vision or the environment.”

Getting away from the books, the desk, or the computer is vital to break a cycle of anxiety. So suggest a drive to the seaside for a 99 cone or ask your child to take the dogs for a walk. It is advisable to make this an action that you would like them to partake in rather than stressing that you think they ‘need it’.

Student Alice Jennings agrees that parents should offer practical help rather than trying to convince students everything is going to be okay.

“At the moment the pressure feels incomprehensible so offering to give a lift to the library or just sitting and talking to us makes a big difference.”

Of course, not all students are upset that the hybrid model is now gone. Some students shine in exam settings and some even enjoy the pressure of it.

The most important thing, according to Paul Crone, Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, is that parents, students and teachers accept that written exams are now the process of assessment and to work within those parameters.

“The clarity we have now is a good thing. Teachers can now focus on working with students to support, reassure and calm them down… we need to accept this is happening and help the students prepare to the best of their ability.”

He makes the point that if a student was preparing for a hybrid continual assessment model they may be more prepared for a written exam than they think.

“Students always feel in the lead-up to the Mock exams that they are not well prepared but teachers are there to reassure and support them, and let them know that they are more capable than they give themselves credit for.”