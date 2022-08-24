Juggling it all… mumpreneurs on how they run a business and raise a family

Karla-Jayne: Teacher, owner of @thelittlecrayonco_ and mother to 22-month-old Beauden

If you have the opportunity, discuss options with your employer and decide whether it would be financially feasible for your family.

As much as I love my job, I love my family more and they will always come first. After having my little boy in 2020 during lockdown, I decided to reduce my hours to a three-day week.

I feel by having a good work/life balance, this allows me to perform to the best of my ability when I’m at work, because I’m more refreshed and ready to commit to any tasks I have to do.

Take one day at a time

Take every day as it comes and stop waiting for the next little milestone.

When you become a new mum, all you seem to hear are thing like, ‘just wait until they’re on their feet, then the real bother will start’ or ‘your house won’t be so tidy now with a toddler running around’.

I’m more than happy to enjoy every developmental phase that my son will go through, and I try to avoid wishing time away. Embrace the messy house and live for now.

Batch cook

Plan your meals for the week ahead and cook double. I always feel planning out what we’re having for dinner Monday-Friday takes a lot of stress out of my week, especially coming home from a busy day at work.

It’s also a great idea to cook double and freeze for the following week so that you’re always a week ahead of yourself and end up with a week off cooking: win win.

Schedule in some fun

This could be something solely for you or a family date night in.

I love to be out and about, so I always make sure that I have something planned for us as a family at the weekends when both myself and my husband are off work. It makes our working week a lot easier when we know we have something to look forward to.

Caroline O’Neill: Director of Digg For Success, founder of Digg Mama, co-founder of Northern Ireland Social Media Awards, and mum to Pearse (7), Darragh (6) and Tess (2)

Caroline and her husband Gerard with Pearse, Darragh and Tess

Caroline and her husband Gerard with Pearse, Darragh and Tess

Don’t stress

Life is hard enough and we are all doing our best, so try not to stress about the silly things like overflowing laundry baskets and dirty floors. It’s not important in the grand scheme of things.

Don’t compare yourself to others

I see other parents online and at the school gates and sometimes I can start comparing myself to their life.

I try to push these thoughts out of my head and remind myself that I am a good mum, and this actually results in a happier home environment.

Ask for help

I have realised that I can’t do it all. I am very lucky to have great family support and in order for me to try to juggle everything, I have got better at asking for help.

Even if it is just someone helping with that one extra pick-up from school that I can’t make because of work.

I have told myself: just because I ask for help, it does not mean I am not coping.

Be honest about the struggles

I am very vocal about the fact that sometimes I have a bad day or week where the floors haven’t been washed, and there’s not a clean towel in the house, and the kids have bread and butter sandwiches for teatime because the grocery fairy didn’t arrive.

Once you say these things out loud to family and friends, it’s amazing how many households are the same.

It helps you realise most people are in the same position and that’s OK. We are doing our best and our kids are happy. That’s all that matters.

Last but not least

One practical thing I try to do is to leave school bags, uniforms, snack bags, water bottles, shoes, dinner money, hair gel, and brush all out the night before in one area.

This saves me from running around every morning looking for everything or sending the children to school with no school bag because we couldn’t find it.

Yes, that has happened in our house. I can’t say I’m this organised all the time, but when I do this our mornings are much more pleasant and I am a fun mummy.

Caroline and her husband Gerard with Pearse, Darragh and Tess

Caroline and her husband Gerard with Pearse, Darragh and Tess

Claire Doherty: Owner of Tiny Tortle clothing, and mum to Ava (8), Mimi (6), Zara (4) and Isaac (1).

Ditch the guilt

If you work full time, you feel guilty about not seeing your kids as much. If you stay at home, you feel guilty for not working, and if you work part-time, you feel guilty about doing a half job at both. You literally can’t win.

So instead, accept your choice and just be the best you can be within whichever path you have chosen.

Planning ahead

Every night after I finish working, I set out everyone’s clothes for school and nursery, make the lunches and pop them in the fridge, and have a quick tidy up round the house. I actually invested in a robot vacuum cleaner which does all the hoovering after I’ve gone to bed.

Doing this really helps me sleep better and makes for a much calmer morning the next day.

I also got into bullet journalling a few years ago and it has been transformative.

I love to write things down and see them on paper, as opposed to having it all on my phone.

At the start of each month, I add any key dates and colour code it for each family member and I actually find the process strangely relaxing.

Schedule in time for self-care

As the saying goes; you can’t pour from an empty cup. Make sure to take some time for yourself and I promise it will make you a calmer mum and a more productive business owner.

I try to get to The Yoga Loft classes a few times a week and I notice a huge difference in my mood and productivity levels when I don’t manage to make it to a class.

Then, a couple of times a year I’ll book a little day at the spa where I’ll have a whole day to sit and read a book in between relaxing in the sauna or going for a swim.

It’s nice to have this to look forward to when work is particularly busy, and it’s actually like a factory reset button for me.

Claire Doherty from Tiny Tortle

Claire Doherty from Tiny Tortle

Turn off your phone

In this day and age, it’s inevitable that you’re going to be replying to work emails or keeping up with your business on your phone while your kids are around.

Of course, this can be frustrating for the kids when they’re trying to get your attention, so I try to do a thing called ‘special time’ with each of them.

This is where I will set an audible timer and for that duration, I’m all theirs. No phones. No distractions.

Just playing and focusing 100% on them.

It’s amazing the difference just 20 minutes will make and I guarantee you will find they are much more willing to play on their own after that as they feel connected to you.

Cold water therapy

Last winter I felt like I had major brain fog, so I started swimming in the sea and found it made a huge difference.

It’s not practical for me to drive to the sea every morning, so my husband made a little plunge pool in the garden and I’ve been using it most mornings. It really sets me up for the day.

My ideal morning starts at 6am to go for a quick run, hop in the plunge pool and then sit and have a coffee in peace before the kids are up at 7.30am.

This routine just helps clear my head and sets me up for the day.

I hope these tips help. Ultimately, everyone is managing their own version of ‘the juggle’ and we can only do our best, whatever that is right now in this moment.