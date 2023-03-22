| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jennifer Zamparelli: We can’t make women feel like terrible mothers because they have to work eight hours a day

She may seem to ‘have it all’ but Dancing with the Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli is keen to show the balancing act parenting really involves. She talks about learning to ask for help, taking time off, and dreading the pre-teen years

Jennifer Zamparelli says it has taken time to feel confident as a parent and to trust her instincts. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Jennifer Zamparelli balances life as a busy mum of two with TV and radio work. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Jennifer Zamparelli balances busy work schedules with her husband Lauterio. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Jennifer Zamparelli says it has taken time to feel confident as a parent and to trust her instincts. Photo: Frank McGrath

Jennifer Zamparelli says it has taken time to feel confident as a parent and to trust her instincts. Photo: Frank McGrath

Jennifer Zamparelli balances life as a busy mum of two with TV and radio work. Photo: Frank McGrath

Jennifer Zamparelli balances life as a busy mum of two with TV and radio work. Photo: Frank McGrath

Jennifer Zamparelli balances busy work schedules with her husband Lauterio. Photo: Frank McGrath

Jennifer Zamparelli balances busy work schedules with her husband Lauterio. Photo: Frank McGrath

/

Jennifer Zamparelli says it has taken time to feel confident as a parent and to trust her instincts. Photo: Frank McGrath

Liadan Hynes Email

There is a line of thinking that says when being interviewed, women in the public eye should not be asked about how they make it work. The juggle. The keeping all the balls in the air (kids, running a home, work). Because a man would never be asked the same question.

This is probably true. But not asking the women doesn’t, I think, level the playing field. It simply means the already invisible, largely unpaid extra layer of things most women are doing is even more unseen. We all know we’re doing it. I want to know how another woman manages. Not asking about it isn’t going to solve the imbalance problem, it’s simply going to pretend it’s not there.

Related topics

More On Dancing with the Stars

Most Watched

Privacy