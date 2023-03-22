Jennifer Zamparelli: We can’t make women feel like terrible mothers because they have to work eight hours a day

There is a line of thinking that says when being interviewed, women in the public eye should not be asked about how they make it work. The juggle. The keeping all the balls in the air (kids, running a home, work). Because a man would never be asked the same question.

This is probably true. But not asking the women doesn’t, I think, level the playing field. It simply means the already invisible, largely unpaid extra layer of things most women are doing is even more unseen. We all know we’re doing it. I want to know how another woman manages. Not asking about it isn’t going to solve the imbalance problem, it’s simply going to pretend it’s not there.

When I ask Jennifer Zamparelli — the 42-year-old co-host of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars, host of Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM from 9am to 12pm Monday to Friday, and mother of two children, daughter Florence (7) and son Enzo (5) with husband Lauterio Zamparelli — does she mind being asked how she makes it work, she replies that in fact, she thinks it does a disservice to other women if we are not honest about what it takes.

“I feel sometimes women need to be more honest about how they’re doing it. Sometimes the, ‘Oh I’m going to decide to be at home with the kids and not work anymore,’ line fails to mention that they can afford to do that. A lot of women don’t have that privilege to go, ‘You know what, I’m just going to make bread, be there for my kid, drop them off, pick them up’. They can afford to do that.”

Read More

She describes a conversation she had recently with some women also working in her industry, about another woman who had given up her job. “She’s decided to be with the kids,” was the line used to describe the woman’s choice, Jennifer explains, adding; “and we all felt a bit bad. We all felt, ‘F**k, am I a terrible mother?’” she laughs.

“And I was like, ‘No, I can’t afford to do that’. We all just need to be honest and not make others feel like, ‘Am I a terrible mother because I have to work eight hours a day?’ Which is the majority of women out there.”

Jennifer, who is currently working a seven-day week, with a live show every day bar Saturday, when there are DWTS rehearsals, says she has gotten better at asking for help — something which previously used to feel like an admission of failure.

Having worked in sales for years, Jennifer first came to the public’s attention when she appeared on Alan Sugar’s The Apprentice. Other jobs have included a makeover business, presenter on Republic of Telly, and playing Bridget in Bridget and Eamon.

“I wasn’t very good at asking, let’s say, a friend or a neighbour, or my parents, to give me a dig out when I was stuck. I felt that I had to do everything on my own, and I should be able to do everything on my own. I would be the one that would hate to text my friends going, ‘Is there any chance you could pick up Florence, I’m just stuck in a meeting’. I would do everything I could to make sure I could do it myself.”

It felt as if by making that call or text, there might be a perception that she was struggling. “I’m not even talking on a weekly basis, it would be a very rare occasion. But sometimes life happens and they need to go to a party, or they’re off school for the summer holidays and you still have to work; bloody camp doesn’t start until 10, and you need a dig out. That would normally really send me into a tizzy but now I just go, ‘Oh, I’m sure someone’s going and can bring her, it’ll be fine’. That’s taken years.”

She is also in “a really good partnership” with her husband Lau, an actor who now also works as a stuntman. “We allow each other to strive for stuff, and fly at different times.” Right now, he has decided not to take up any work, as Jennifer’s professional schedule is so full. “So he’s picking up the slack at home.”

Expand Close Jennifer Zamparelli balances busy work schedules with her husband Lauterio. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jennifer Zamparelli balances busy work schedules with her husband Lauterio. Photo: Frank McGrath

It’s not the first time they have relied upon this arrangement. When Jennifer had her first child, daughter Florence, Lau stayed at home when she went back to work to her then relatively new morning show, Breakfast Republic.

“I mean my boss kind of laughed when I said I was gonna take maternity leave: ‘Ohhh, well, we need you back’. And even though it wasn’t blatantly said, I did feel obliged to come back and get to work pretty quickly, and I missed out on a huge part of Florence as a tiny baby. I really didn’t want to make the same mistake when Enzo was born. Because you don’t get that time back.”

I missed out on a huge part of Florence as a tiny baby. I really didn’t want to make the same mistake when Enzo was born. Because you don’t get that time back.”

The first guilt she felt as a mother was actually to her employer, she recalls. “There’s this weird phase when you go back after having a baby, (and) you feel on the back foot. So you’re kind of like, ‘I’ll do Saturdays and Sundays... call me anytime’,” she laughs, adopting anxious tones.

“That’s the first guilt you feel as a mother — it’s to your workplace and your boss. There’s a guilt of taking that time off. Oh my god, ‘that time off’,” she laughs again, at the notion of maternity leave as some kind of holiday.

More recently, when Lau was filming in Italy for five months, she adjusted her work so her children would not go long stretches without seeing their father.

“So in the summer, I had to beg my boss to let me do my radio show from Italy. And take an extended period of time off. I was like, this is really hard, and will probably affect my ratings on radio, taking a month off. But I have to make that decision.”

Learning to say no to things has helped in managing a very full life. That comes with the confidence age brings, “and there’s also probably savings in the bank,” Jennifer laughs. “And there’s probably little side hustles, like salons that I’ve opened up, and other things.”

In her industry, she says, it is crucial to not be solely focused on one thing. “Anything goes wrong, I mean, that’s gonna destroy you; it affects you so badly. So you gotta keep different fingers in different pies.”

Expand Close Jennifer Zamparelli balances life as a busy mum of two with TV and radio work. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jennifer Zamparelli balances life as a busy mum of two with TV and radio work. Photo: Frank McGrath

She speculates that she might have to take a step back from work as her daughter approaches the pre-teen years, to afford her additional support she may need. “Not stop completely, but do less. I feel that that is a very delicate time. And with everything going on, I feel that she’s gonna need me more than she does now.”

She’s not an anxious parent on a daily basis, she explains, but through her daily radio show, she sees what girls are up against. “I do a lot of items on the radio, about the dangers of TikTok, this trend of girls just wanting to be girlfriends and not work, and the filters, and how bad it is for their mental health. All that kind of freaks me out.”

She recently had the acclaimed child and adolescent psychoanalytical psychotherapist Colman Noctor on her show, and he gave her a piece of advice she’s focusing on. “He said, ‘Children always get their values from the home, no matter what is going on’. That kind of calmed me a little bit. That sense that we have all this madness going on in the world, but as long as we teach them and show them kindness, I think they’ll be OK. Because it is quite a stressful time to be a parent, especially if you have a girl.”

She adds that she tries to avoid her daughter focusing on one best friend. “That’s from past experience of putting all my focus on one friendship, and when it broke down I was at a loss. So I always try to get her to have different groups of friends so if the sh*t hits the fan, she’s not left alone.”

Her advice to any new parents is to not read any parenting guides. “Especially from people who don’t have kids. Because it’s very easy to give advice when there’s no emotional attachment,” she says, laughingly adding that I know which book she’s talking about.

“There’s so many trends. Trust yourself as a parent: you know what’s best for your child. You know if they should sleep in the bed with you, when it’s time to stop breastfeeding... we just need to trust ourselves and our gut, a lot more. I wish I did. But you do get more confident.”