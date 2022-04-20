I’ve turned into Scrooge McDuck, giving out to the kids for leaving a light on or having a long shower

Everyone has their Easter traditions -— which church they go to, what time Mass, what meat they roast, where they go to walk off the feast, how they distribute the eggs.

In our house we have one consistent tradition — the Good Friday Easter Egg Hunt. Each year, my wife and I ignore the fact that Easter is looming and convince ourselves that the shelves stacked high with eggs will still be creaking under their weight come Easter Saturday, only to learn via the family WhatsApp that, actually, all the eggs are gone from all over East Cork and we have to set sail for parts unknown (your Costcutters, your Maces, your random discount store next to the vape store) in pursuit of any vaguely oblong chocolate object.

It’s very similar to the panicked scenes as the public hunt for golden tickets in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, as we charge into shops pleading with the staff to check out the back to see if there might be a dusty egg they overlooked. Because obviously the overworked retail staff want to go full Indian Jones as they explore the dark recesses of the stock room in search of a golden egg for someone who could have done all this weeks ago.

This year’s hunt was especially tough because along with ignoring the fact Easter was coming, we also managed to ignore the global logistics crisis, and the massive Kinder recall. So instead of trying three or four stores to get some eggs, we tried eight, and only got them thanks to a tip-off from another egg-hunting punter we met along the way. It was just in the nick of time as I was starting to suggest that maybe I could make some eggs, how hard could it be? Sure, I don’t know how to boil an actual egg, but I’ve seen enough chocolate factory footage from Bosco’s magic door and I think I could pull it off — all I need is some bars of budget choc, an upturned bowl and some golden foil.

So the kids got their eggs — none of them were the ones they wanted, but they were happy enough. Of course there were still some eggs on the shelves, but those were the expensive, artisanal ones that, to be blunt, we couldn’t afford, because we have become painfully aware of the cost of just about everything.

I’ve turned into a true Scrooge McDuck, giving out to the kids if they leave a light on, a console plugged in, or if the showers take too long. I’ve also started obsessing about my home heating oil. Six weeks ago we got a quote for half a tank — €800 or thereabouts but with a three-week wait on delivery (thus the ‘thereabouts’ as price would be set on the day). A more recent quote for the same amount of oil from a different supplier was much the same, so I opted to try and get by on the dribble we have for as long as we can, popping out and dipping the tank before making the decision whether or not to stick on the heating and stop everyone from shivering and complaining.

All of these things are good for the planet as well as our pockets, but it can be a somewhat dour way of life. The knock-on of the belt-tightening for the kids is that they had a pretty boring Easter break as even simple day trips get scrutinised — how much will it cost in diesel, can we bring our own food, do we have to pay entry, or for parking? Camps were deemed too expensive, so they mostly moped about the house and kept themselves warm by arguing.

But we are still doing better than many and it’s important to keep that perspective. I can look at all the people complaining about airport queues as they jet off to warmer climes for the midterm, or I can stand back and say that while we are cutting back, many people have nothing left to cut — they are right on the margins or tipping over into poverty.

The house may be cold, and all the laundry smells a bit musty as we are drying it in windows rather than using the dreaded tumble dryer, but everyone got an off-brand, slightly wonky Easter egg, eventually.