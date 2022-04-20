| -1.6°C Dublin

I’ve turned into Scrooge McDuck, giving out to the kids for leaving a light on or having a long shower

Bill Linnane

Everyone has their Easter traditions -— which church they go to, what time Mass, what meat they roast, where they go to walk off the feast, how they distribute the eggs.

In our house we have one consistent tradition — the Good Friday Easter Egg Hunt. Each year, my wife and I ignore the fact that Easter is looming and convince ourselves that the shelves stacked high with eggs will still be creaking under their weight come Easter Saturday, only to learn via the family WhatsApp that, actually, all the eggs are gone from all over East Cork and we have to set sail for parts unknown (your Costcutters, your Maces, your random discount store next to the vape store) in pursuit of any vaguely oblong chocolate object.

