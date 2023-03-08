| 2.8°C Dublin

I’ve given up swearing for Lent and it’s quickly proven to be a bad idea

Bill Linnane

Swearing is like an antibiotic — overuse it and it loses potency. Photo: Getty/Picture posed Expand

Us men are complex creatures. I know we like to portray ourselves as easily pleased simpletons, but the truth is that we are unknowable labyrinths.

Take me, for example: in last week’s column I was clutching my pearls about the coarsening of everyday life, as evidenced by the increasing appearance of swear words in the printed news media. This week I am telling you that I love to swear. Few things bring me as much relief as spitting out some colourful language when things go wrong, be it when I hit a pothole, bash my thigh into the corner of the kitchen table, or realise at 8.25am of a Monday that a child’s uniform is in mid wash cycle as opposed to on a child’s body where it is meant to be.

