The fact that new Irish mothers and fathers will each get two extra weeks of parental leave will lead to “better psychological outcomes” for families, according to a psychologist.

'It's quite a modest step but a welcome one nonetheless' - reactions to extended maternity and paternity leave in Ireland

The extra parental leave, which will be paid for the first time, is expected to run along the same lines as maternity benefit, which is a State payment of €240 a week.

The scheme will offer two weeks for both a mother and father, which must be taken in the first year of a child's life. It is not transferable between parents - meaning both must use their own allocation or lose out.

Clinical psychotherapist and author Joanna Fortune told Independent.ie: “Children benefit both emotionally and cognitively from extended time with their parents as babies.”

Research from Warwick and Munich Universities released earlier this year cites significant educational benefits later on where babies had extended time with their parents, Ms Fortune explained.

“Children want and need time with their parents; they will soak up every minute we can give them.”

“I don't intend this to evoke any additional parental guilt but to support any call for extended paid parental leave to help children and parents… ‘My book 15 Minute Parenting’ highlights what parents can do with and give to their children through 15 minutes of mindful play a day when this is often as much time as they have.”

But she added: “The first four months of a baby's life is often referred to as the fourth trimester because in this time the baby does not yet fully realise that they are a separate being to their mother,” she said.

Babies learn that they are loveable by how their parents interact with them, Ms Fortune said.

“They believe that they are still one and the same and as such when she looks at her baby with love, baby doesn't see "mum" but sees themselves reflected back through her i.e. they see in her gaze that they are loveable.”

“This is very important to developing a secure and healthy attachment base and what we call a psychological sense of self.”

She added: “Beyond these months baby's begin to look outside of mum and seek out others in their attachment circle who look at them and make them feel this same way.”

“Both parents are of vital importance to the baby in the early months of life. Babies are developing their attachment patterns and sense of self from these early months right up to 2-3 years old. The longer paid parental leave can be available to families the better the psychological outcomes for children will be.”

Meanwhile, David Joyce, Equality officer at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions described the move as “a welcome development”.

"It's clearly a welcome development that there will be extra paid leave to help them reconcile work and family life.”

“I know it's a first step and they probably do plan to extend it as the years go by. It's quite a modest step but a welcome step nonetheless.”

He added: “The more choice families have the better. Up to now, there's been very little choice. Automatically in the past it's been the mother who takes the time out."

Online Editors