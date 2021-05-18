| 12.3°C Dublin

It’s not the Catholic church’s job to teach your kids about sex. It’s yours

David Coleman

The controversy about the ‘Flourish’ resource is misplaced; the real issue that parents need to worry about is easy access to online pornography

Family talking about relationships and sex. Photo: Deposit Expand

Family talking about relationships and sex. Photo: Deposit

I have been following the various commentaries in the wake of the publication of Flourish, the Catholic Church’s relationships and sexuality education (RSE) resource for Catholic primary schools. Controversy surrounding the programme rumbles on, with Archbishop Dermot Farrell having to defend the document again last week, as it drew further criticism for its apparent stance that marriage between a man and woman maintains primacy, with no reference to the equality of marriage for gay or lesbian couples.

I have noticed that various commentators and interviewers have been getting het up about whether the Church does or does not endorse gay marriage, publicly, through its RSE resource. This is the church whose catechism states that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved”. Of course they are not going to introduce a resource that acknowledges gay marriage. The fact that the State is more progressive and more equal about marriage underlies the extent to which we have freed ourselves from the shackles of the Catholic Church.

