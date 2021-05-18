It’s not the Catholic church’s job to teach your kids about sex. It’s yours

I have been following the various commentaries in the wake of the publication of Flourish, the Catholic Church’s relationships and sexuality education (RSE) resource for Catholic primary schools. Controversy surrounding the programme rumbles on, with Archbishop Dermot Farrell having to defend the document again last week, as it drew further criticism for its apparent stance that marriage between a man and woman maintains primacy, with no reference to the equality of marriage for gay or lesbian couples.

I have noticed that various commentators and interviewers have been getting het up about whether the Church does or does not endorse gay marriage, publicly, through its RSE resource. This is the church whose catechism states that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved”. Of course they are not going to introduce a resource that acknowledges gay marriage. The fact that the State is more progressive and more equal about marriage underlies the extent to which we have freed ourselves from the shackles of the Catholic Church.

The church is entitled to provide teaching resources that fit with its ethos. The difficulty which is universally recognised is that 90pc of schools in Ireland fall under Catholic patronage and so many parents and children have no choice other than to attend a Catholic school. That means that many parents who don’t share Catholic views may have to let their children experience teaching that isn’t in line with their values and beliefs. Or withdraw their child from the class for these teaching times.

I acknowledge that I don’t have skin in the game anymore as my youngest is in secondary school, but even when my children were pre-teens, I never felt it was the school’s duty or responsibility to educate them about sex and relationships. When I reviewed Busy Bodies, the national primary school curricular RSE resource, I was disappointed that there were gaps. Masturbation, for example, isn’t mentioned. I never felt confident that any teacher, no matter how good, could accurately convey my values and beliefs about sex and relationships.

Teaching children about sex and relationships is a parent’s job. Who cares what message the school, the Catholic Church, or any religion for that matter, may want to share? To my mind, it is good and healthy that schools share information with parents about what they are teaching, since it allows you choose what messages you then want to endorse and what ones you want to challenge. You have the primary responsibility, and greater opportunity, to talk at length and in depth about sex, sexuality and relationships with your children.

Never mind Flourish, I think a far greater and more sinister, but secular, influence on primary school children’s sexual “education” is the extraordinary insinuation of sexualised pop culture and the predominance of easily-accessible pornography.

One third of teenagers, surveyed by the University of Indiana in the Sates, reported that they were 12 years or younger when they first saw pornography or other sexually explicit material.

An internet antivirus software company reported that children under the age of 10 now account for 22pc of online pornography consumption among under 18s. According to Google Analytics, pornography searches increase by 4,700pc when kids are using the internet in the hours after school ends.

You are not helpless in the face of the easy accessibility of pornography. Alongside having wise rules about young children’s access to the internet that limit their likely exposure, you also have lots of opportunity to talk to them about pornography. While you may feel that these are conversations that you either don’t want to have at all, or will wait until your children have reached their teenage years, all the evidence suggests that you may be too late by then. No school-based resource is going to teach your primary-school-age child about what they really need to know to be able to navigate the moral morass of pornography.

The goal is to provide your child with a context from which they can understand, and perhaps challenge, their experiences of witnessing sexual behaviour through pornography. Prevention is not likely to be possible, so you have to give your child the courage to question what they see and the confidence that you are a good person to discuss it with.

They need a language and a framework for understanding human sexuality such that they can be appropriately aware of how pornography may be misleading. Pornography literacy is a critically important part of any sex education that your child receives.

It remains your job as a parent for your primary school child, so don’t be too worried about the messages Flourish might give your child; be sensibly worried about the impact that pornography might have.