I had to ask my teenage son to explain to me what a meme was, while suffering that withering look he reserves for me when I am at my most middle-aged. Matt LeBlanc was the reason I was even asking him as, after the Friends reunion, my twitter timeline filled up with images of Matt reclining at his ease with his arms folded across his chest and a particularly satisfied look on his face.

Each of those images was accompanied with some reference to what Matt might be hypothetically saying or thinking as the image was taken (creating the meme!). Many of the memes, however, referenced him being like everybody’s favourite uncle dispensing sage and acutely observed life advice.

All of which got me thinking about the role that a favourite uncle, aunt, family friend, sports coach or teacher might play in the lives of our children. As a parent you may have had the experience of your child coming home from school to announce some “fact” that their teacher explained to them about life. You listen kindly, while inwardly fuming that the same fact (or the same advice) that you shared with your child the week before went ignored and unappreciated. But when teacher says it…

There is something about the nature of the relationship that your child can have with another adult that allows them to say exactly the same thing as you might say, but have that thing heard completely differently by your son or daughter. While this can be occasionally frustrating, it is also a factor that parents can use to their advantage.

In my clinical practice, when parents describe fractures in their communication with their children, I hear tales of really helpful advice and guidance that parents are attempting to share going to waste, as their child ignores what is said simply because it was the parent who said it.

Expand Close Children often find it easier to take advice off an adult that’s not their parent. Picture posed / Facebook

Alongside working to improve the quality of their own communication and relationship with their child, I have often advised parents in these situations to use the different quality of relationship that their child or teenager has with another adult to see if the other adult might be able to give their child the same good advice.

Some of the communication difficulties parents have with their children may stem from the long-standing dynamics of the relationship. Given your role when they were small, you may have grown accustomed to being in charge of them, and to fixing all of the problems that they have faced as they have developed. This makes most parents adept at problem solving but also leaves you with the risk of being a habitual advice-giver, irrespective of whether advice is sought or needed!

In my experience, advice that is not looked for is often ignored, or is actively rejected and argued against. At best it may be accepted but seen as having little value. Perhaps it is often because we parents are so quick to throw in our tuppence ha’penny worth of advice, that our children harden their ears to it.

Perhaps they may fear that we have a secondary agenda too, and that the advice may ultimately favour us more than it favours them. They may also accuse us of giving advice without even listening to them fully or properly. Whatever the dynamic at play, you may be struggling to guide your own son or daughter. Relying on the support of their favourite uncle (or equivalent!) is no bad thing.

The My World Survey is a partnership between Jigsaw and the School of Psychology in UCD. In its second iteration, it sought the views of over 19,000 young people from secondary schools, universities and Youthreach across the country. One of the most consistent findings from the first survey in 2012, to the second survey in 2019 was the power and benefit of what they term “One Good Adult”.

That research has shown that the ‘One Good Adult’ figure (who can be a parent, but can just as likely not be) takes on an important role in a child’s life. In the 2019 survey, 76pc of adolescents reported having a special adult in their lives when in need. Quoting from the findings, “Those who reported very high availability from this person were more likely to be in the normal range for depression and anxiety. They also had higher levels of optimism, self-esteem, body esteem, problem-solving and support-focused coping, and social and personal competence than their peers who did not have a special adult available to them.”

So, as I laughed at the Matt LeBlanc memes over the weekend, I was minded of the various mentors I had in my youth, who inspired and guided me. I wondered too had my children been able to cultivate equivalent good adults in their lives, to supplement whatever I might have been able to offer them. Often it is the ability of ‘One Good Adult’ to listen, never mind to guide, that is the saving grace for a youngster in need.