| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s no wonder we’ve fallen for the Matt LeBlanc meme –  having a kindly ‘uncle’ figure to turn to is a lifelong asset

The outpouring of love for the ‘Irish uncle’ meme reminds us that children treasure the advice of caring adults who aren’t their parents

Matt LeBlanc from the Friends Reunion in the picture that started a Twitter trend Expand
Children often find it easier to take advice off an adult that&rsquo;s not their parent. Picture posed Expand

Close

Matt LeBlanc from the Friends Reunion in the picture that started a Twitter trend

Matt LeBlanc from the Friends Reunion in the picture that started a Twitter trend

Children often find it easier to take advice off an adult that&rsquo;s not their parent. Picture posed

Children often find it easier to take advice off an adult that’s not their parent. Picture posed

/

Matt LeBlanc from the Friends Reunion in the picture that started a Twitter trend

David Coleman Twitter Email

I had to ask my teenage son to explain to me what a meme was, while suffering that withering look he reserves for me when I am at my most middle-aged. Matt LeBlanc was the reason I was even asking him as, after the Friends reunion, my twitter timeline filled up with images of Matt reclining at his ease with his arms folded across his chest and a particularly satisfied look on his face.

Each of those images was accompanied with some reference to what Matt might be hypothetically saying or thinking as the image was taken (creating the meme!). Many of the memes, however, referenced him being like everybody’s favourite uncle dispensing sage and acutely observed life advice.

All of which got me thinking about the role that a favourite uncle, aunt, family friend, sports coach or teacher might play in the lives of our children. As a parent you may have had the experience of your child coming home from school to announce some “fact” that their teacher explained to them about life. You listen kindly, while inwardly fuming that the same fact (or the same advice) that you shared with your child the week before went ignored and unappreciated. But when teacher says it…

Most Watched

Privacy