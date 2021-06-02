| 11.2°C Dublin

‘It’s been chaotic’ – The challenges of lockdown, remote learning, and tough choices for this year’s Leaving Cert students

The class of 2021 have faced lockdown, remote learning, and tough choices. We asked three students and their parents how they’ve coped as exams draw near 

David Wright (18) says it's been a chaotic year and hopes to study Actuarial Finance. Photo: Frank McGrath
Saskia Eiffe, with her parents Emmett and Eithne, hopes to study Politics. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
David Wright with his parents Jason and Claire. Photo: Frank McGrath
Eva McDonnell, pictured with her father Colm, hopes to get enough points to study Pharmacy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

David Wright (18) says it's been a chaotic year and hopes to study Actuarial Finance. Photo: Frank McGrath

David Wright (18) says it's been a chaotic year and hopes to study Actuarial Finance. Photo: Frank McGrath

Saskia Eiffe, with her parents Emmett and Eithne, hopes to study Politics. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Saskia Eiffe, with her parents Emmett and Eithne, hopes to study Politics. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

David Wright with his parents Jason and Claire. Photo: Frank McGrath

David Wright with his parents Jason and Claire. Photo: Frank McGrath

Eva McDonnell, pictured with her father Colm, hopes to get enough points to study Pharmacy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Eva McDonnell, pictured with her father Colm, hopes to get enough points to study Pharmacy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

David Wright (18) says it's been a chaotic year and hopes to study Actuarial Finance. Photo: Frank McGrath

Regina Lavelle

In an average year, the first weeks of June can be purgatorial for Leaving Cert students.

Outbreaks of perfect weather and partying threaten their concentration on studying, and it can be hard to remain focused when the rest of the world is getting into holiday mode.

This year’s students must be feeling the strain more than ever. Having been locked down since December, Covid has shattered not just the social pattern of the year but the academic pattern too.

