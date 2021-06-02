‘It’s been chaotic’ – The challenges of lockdown, remote learning, and tough choices for this year’s Leaving Cert students

In an average year, the first weeks of June can be purgatorial for Leaving Cert students.

Outbreaks of perfect weather and partying threaten their concentration on studying, and it can be hard to remain focused when the rest of the world is getting into holiday mode.

This year’s students must be feeling the strain more than ever. Having been locked down since December, Covid has shattered not just the social pattern of the year but the academic pattern too.

Upward pressure on points has led to a fear of grade inflation, as thousands of deferred university applications from last year compete with the class of 2021.

And the students had to make difficult decisions themselves about whether or not they would actually sit exams at all, with accredited grades being an option in some or all subjects.

So how has it really been for the class of 2021? We asked three students and their families how they’ve coped.

Eva McDonnell (18), Co Cork

Eva McDonnell, pictured with her father Colm, hopes to get enough points to study Pharmacy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Whatsapp Eva McDonnell, pictured with her father Colm, hopes to get enough points to study Pharmacy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Eva McDonnell (18), attends the Ursuline Secondary School in Blackrock, Co Cork.

She hopes to study Pharmacy at Trinity, and she is sitting exams in all seven of her subjects, and plans to choose the best grade.

“One of the good things about this year is that there hasn’t been anything else to do except study,” Eva says. However, that has changed in recent weeks, as many of her friends are relying solely on accredited grades and don’t have to face into the exam cycle. That’s hard, says Eva.

“They’re going out with friends. I’d love to do that. But I’ve to go and study my maths.”

Had this been a typical year, she would have been quite happy with sitting exam papers. And while she has appreciated being given the choice this year, it’s not without complications.

“It’s hard to balance studying for exams and accredited assessments, especially with the fear of downgrading,” she says. “I think it’s the right decision for this year because we did miss out on a lot of the course. The teachers were brilliant during online school, but it’s not the same as in person. There are gaps in my knowledge that would make me nervous about sitting the paper if I didn’t have the choice.”

They are most concerned about the points for her chosen course, Pharmacy, increasing further.

“It’s stressful to want a course that already has high points. Pharmacy was 590 already at the beginning of the year,” Eva says.

“I have this recurring dream where the course goes to 625 points, and there are not enough places,” she says. “I hope that won’t happen, but a few courses went to 613 points last year,” Eva adds.

Dad Colm, a computer programmer, says that Eva has consistently organised and informed herself, so they are “guided by her”. Their main concern has been “another explosion in grade inflation.”

As the exams grow closer, Covid adds complexity. “The practical impact at the moment is that whilst things are opening up, we’re very cautious about not bringing it into the house because of the impact we could have on Eva,” Colm says.

“Largely speaking, that’s just following the restrictions like everyone else, like not bringing anyone into our house. But in the next few weeks, that might conflict with how society is moving. We just need to hold the line for two or three more weeks.”

For many families, however, lockdown has strengthened bonds, and the McDonnells are no different. “Eva and her two siblings would sit down and watch a show most evenings in January, February and March. They were always able to find something that they all enjoyed. For [my wife] Mary and I, hearing laughter exploding out of that room was always pleasant.”

David Wright (18), Co Dublin

David Wright with his parents Jason and Claire. Photo: Frank McGrath

Whatsapp David Wright with his parents Jason and Claire. Photo: Frank McGrath

David Wright (18), attends Lucan Community College. He hopes to study Actuarial Finance. He is taking a total of eight subjects, but plans to sit exams in only six, and rely on accredited grades for Irish and English. He will finish on June 25 with Applied Maths. His parents, Claire and Jason, are an accountant and a pharmaceutical engineer.

“It’s been quite chaotic. I have an older brother and sister who went through the Leaving Cert, so I had an idea. Then in fifth year, Covid turned everything on its head,” David says.

“The teachers were trying to instruct, but some subjects, like Physics, are challenging to learn by yourself. When we got back in sixth year, it was very much foot on the gas.”

Claire and Jason’s two older children, Heather, who graduated last year, and Dylan, in his third year of Engineering, are both at home.

“There are five adults in the house, some still school- or college-going, but the rest are all leaving the house,” Claire says. “I’m absolutely terrified that one of us will become a close contact and then, by default David will become a close contact. He would do all this work and not get to sit the exam. That realisation has been so stressful for me.”

There have been upsides too.

“Family dinners came back,” says Claire. “We bonded very much as a family. We did TikToks. We baked, we had games nights and everything.”

“It allowed us to listen to the guys,” agrees Jason. “Usually, you’d be running out the door.”

Like the McDonnells, the Wrights are also concerned about grade inflation.

“I would have worried about all three of them getting their points, but this year it’s awful,” Claire adds.

“Before Covid, the course was 577. Last year it was 602. I felt so sorry for the Leaving Cert year last year, but it does concern me. Also, there’s a record number of people entering the CAO system and about 10,000 deferred places. For the last two [children], I didn’t sleep until the CAO points came out.”

Saskia Eiffe (18), Co Cavan

Saskia Eiffe, with her parents Emmett and Eithne, hopes to study Politics. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Whatsapp Saskia Eiffe, with her parents Emmett and Eithne, hopes to study Politics. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Saskia Eiffe (18), attends St Clare’s College in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. She hopes to study Politics at UCD.

Her father, Emmett, is a maintenance manager, and Eithne works in retail. They have both worked throughout the pandemic.

Saskia has two younger siblings, Jessica and Daniel.

“I hope Leaving Cert 2022 don’t have to go through what we went through because the last few months have been hell,” Saskia says.

“In August, we were told there were only going to be slight changes, and then they kept digging their heels in and saying there would only be minor adjustments. It was always, ‘Next week there’ll be an announcement.’ Next week never came.

“It was starting to get to people. It wasn’t a good experience at all,” she says.

Eithne says that all three children are self-starters and don’t need “us looking over their shoulders”.

But there were other stresses.

“It was hard at the beginning because myself and Emmett were mixing with people. I’m working in retail, so I was dealing with the public all the time. The three kids were at home on their own, and we were worried we were going to bring it home to them.”

For Saskia, the choice between accreditation and exam was clear.

“I’m never doing the French exam!” she recalls thinking after the announcement. “Nothing against French. I just couldn’t sit the exam. I decided not to sit three subjects. I’m only sitting four exams in the coming weeks.

“Mum and Dad were fine about it — they never try to influence my decisions — but I don’t think my teachers were too pleased.”

Saskia’s course, too, has gone up, increasing by 80 points last year.

“I’ve had nightmares where I end up getting the last course on my CAO. Nothing against that university but I’d be pretty upset.

“It’s a record-breaking year. People from the class of 2020 are going to defer. I’m lucky that the course I want has an intake of 500, but some people’s courses only take 50.”