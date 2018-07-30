You would never condone slapping your child, and many parents find ‘time outs’ to be counterproductive, even cruel, but sometimes, you can’t help but raise your voice when tempers flare.

Is shouting the new smacking - and is it ever okay?

It could be as simple as being late for the school run, again, having to repeat yourself for the fifth time, or your child’s refusal to eat their lovingly prepared dinner. You might even find yourself bellowing after your teenagers who refuse to pick up after themselves.

No, you’re not a bad person, you’re simply walking the tightrope of parenthood, which can be stressful, exhausting, and even a little excruciating at times, even for A-list celebrities.

She might be a world-famous actress, but even Reese Witherspoon has opened up about the pressures of parenting. The 40-year-old recently revealed: “We have rules around the house, I always say, if you aren’t yelling at your kids, you’re not spending enough time with them. I’m just telling everyone to clean up all the time.”

The actress’s response may be tongue in cheek, but for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it was his alleged stern parenting style that reportedly fuelled their separation. In 2016 a source reportedly told USWeekly: “[He] became a big yeller. And she would not tolerate him yelling at the kids.”

While many parents will admit to occasionally raising their voice when they become frustrated, the consequences of this behaviour cannot be understated. A study published back in 2003 in the Journal of Marriage and Family found that in families where there’s 25 or more incidents of shouting in 12 months, children can suffer from lower self-esteem, increased aggression and be more susceptible to higher rates of depression.

According to Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright, authors of Now Say This: The Right Words to Solve Every Parenting Dilemma: “There will always be moments when we overreact, mishandle a situation, or say something we wish we could take back. This breakdown in communication — when our kids feels pushed away, punished, scared, or judged by us — is what clinicians call a ‘rupture’. Some ruptures are benign and part of the ebb and flow of daily life, like having a moment, of mild to moderate frustration when your child ignores you or you lose your patience and raise your voice. We can’t always be perfectly in sync and it’s normal (and even healthy) for these benign ruptures to happen between kids and parents.

“Other ruptures are what psychiatrist Dan Siegel describes in Parenting from the Inside Out as ‘toxic’, and these are more disturbing to children — for example, screaming, hitting, insulting, or scarring a child.

“Over time, if these ruptures are not addressed, the child is left alone with feelings of shame and fear.”

Turgeon and Wright continue: “Kids notice and register our words and reactions all the time. If they feel a rupture, they log it and it stays with them. If they can’t make sense out of why it happened, the memory can be stored in a way that compromises their future relationships. It’s like a piece of the puzzle is missing.

“It’s not important or (even helpful) for you to be perfect, and owning your mistakes can be a humbling moment that levels the playing field in a good way. This is a chance to reinforce that you’re not afraid to talk about tough moments and mistakes. Your children need you to model this in order to accept and embrace their own imperfect moments and mistakes throughout their lives.”

The best-selling authors explain that being aware of the moments you reacted in a harsh manner is the first step: “The next step, once you feel calm, is to go back and help your child make sense of those bumpy times. Be open to apologising, owning your reactions, or just circling back to debrief.”

For example: ‘Remember what happened yesterday? I was really feeling frustrated; did you notice that? I used a loud voice and I got upset. I think I forgot to take some deep breaths. What I meant to say was...’

Or: ‘Mom and I used loud voices with each other earlier today. I’m sure you could tell we were upset. We weren’t understanding each other, and that happens even for grown-ups. We had to work at listening and come up with a new plan.’

“Even if you handle the moment as you wanted to, you can always ask questions or make observations. ‘So, I took the train set and put it away, and that made you feel sad? Got it. Anything else I missed about what happened?’”

For Sheila O’Malley of PracticalParenting.com, the way parents react to their children in pressurised situations can often be interlinked with stressors from their own childhood.

“Every day I meet parents struggling to overcome their own childhood wounds. Did these people have bad parents? No. Their parents themselves had imperfect parents. We can be limited by our own upbringing and sometimes so stressed that the slightest mishap by one of our kids, sends us from zero to 10.

“The parents who do better seem to have a secret. They are calmer, but they also stay more connected. They are not just more patient, they are more present, and this produces better behaved kids. When the child makes a mistake, they remember ‘What is most important? Be kind whenever possible; it is always possible.’

“Children make mistakes because they are learning; it is not a reason to punish them.”

The therapist explains that self-regulation is key when it comes to diffusing anger and frustration that can lead to shouting.

“Self-regulation happens when we decide ‘We don’t shout in this family.’

“Ask your children to help you to remain calm and perhaps to reward you at the end of the day with a hug for staying calm. Commit to it and reward yourself when you succeed as shouting has become the new smacking and makes your children feel threatened. I know this as my children told me when they were older that that was the impact it had on them. That is not what any parents wants to hear their child say.

“When you feel you are about to go from zero to 10, take a step back, step away, and do breath control. Take three deep breaths, counting on the in breath and exhaling slowly as you count back.

“Ground yourself, feeling your feet on the floor, bring your focus inward and take care of yourself in the moment. It is only a feeling and it will pass. Say to the child, ‘Why don’t we do our breathing?’ Set the boundary kindly ‘When you calm down; I can talk to you; I cannot talk to you until you calm down’ and go about your business.

“The moment the child is calm, give attention as the more positive attention we give, the less negative attention they seek. Reward the good behaviour, and the troubling behaviour, if starved of attention, reduces and disappears over time.”

