I’d suffer any weather to watch my son play football, even in Big Coat Season

I am pleased to announce the official start of Big Coat Season. I know many of you have been deluding yourself that it’s still Light Jacket Season, but I’ve seen you out and about soaked to the bone in your squelching trainers and dripping jeans, and you are fooling no one.

You can feel it in the air, summer’s out of reach, so stop pretending otherwise, get into that attic and get the boxes of winter clothes down, because it’s big coat time, baby. This year is an especially exciting Big Coat Season for me, as for me it will technically be XXXL Coat Season. Last year my wife begged me to get a new coat, informing me that my green parka with orange lining and fluffy hood made me look like someone on a picket line in 1982. “You look a bit Channel 4”, was how she delicately put it. My daughter, being less delicate, told me it was more Channel 5 as it made me look like a sex offender. Either way, the people had spoken and the parka had to go.

As I am a middle-aged man and therefore have completely given up on my appearance, my wife took it upon herself to find me a new coat, one that didn’t make me look like a militant socialist or ET. She found a nice aquamarine puffa jacket in M&S, but tragically, it was €130, and therefore about €100 more than I was willing to spend. So I simply waited until the final minutes of the final hour of the final day of the final week of the final winter stock sale, and got the last coat on the rail for a mere €30. The only problem — aside from the fact it was now summer — was that it was XXXL, and I, despite having the same body shape as a Minion, am not an XXXL. But a bargain is a bargain and me and my giant coat are now ready for anything, but specifically standing on the side of a soccer pitch in the middle of nowhere watching some under-10s kick each other in the shins.

My wife normally does the football trips, as she says I’m not vocal and supportive enough, and I’m also so socially awkward that I don’t chat to other parents and so everyone is left wondering who the silent creep in the parka is. In my defence, I do get vocal sometimes, but after shouting swear words during an under-9s blitz last year, I thought it best to take a step back from the sidelines.

But with an away game in the far, far away lands of Halfway (halfway to where, we shall never know), I knew this wouldn’t be a job for my wife and her selection of stylish yet utterly pointless coats. This was a job for Billy Big Jacket.

So, as the wind screamed down the Bandon River valley, I was fully insulated and protected from it all in my absolutely massive coat. I could sense the other parents’ jealousy as I stood there looking like a well lagged hotel boiler with legs. Younger, cooler dads stood there in their light jackets, shivering and trying to pretend they were grand, clinging to their fragile masculinity, while I stood off to one side looking like a guy in a sumo suit. The best part was that when the match was over I was able to open the jacket and let my soaked and muddy child into it, like a wallaby carrying their young in a pouch, or perhaps some sort of folk horror about a giant coat that eats children.

He didn’t win the match, but that’s okay as it was Big Coat 1 — Parka Insulting Wife 0. She told me I looked silly in my giant coat, “like a child playing dress-up in a parent’s clothes” or “that Talking Heads guy’” but she was wrong, dead wrong. I looked warm and cosy as I mumbled encouragement from the sidelines, and besides, the football-crazy child is worth supporting, even without a giant coat.

Most of our kids have been given opportunities to try different sports — the eldest was a dab hand a Taekwon-do until her lupus made it too difficult, the eldest son tried a bit of GAA until he realised that he was really only interested in eSports (a fancy rebrand of ‘sitting in a chair shouting at strangers on the internet’). The youngest has been deemed too hot headed for competitive sports just yet, but the middle son is the one who has lost himself in football. A clinical addiction to Match Attax cards, obsessively playing FIFA on the PS4, and kicking a ball around the garden in all weather, building up his dribbling skills by navigating around the dog poo.

As the Sultans sang, give him a ball and a yard of grass, and give me an absolutely massive coat and the joy of seeing him find something he loves.