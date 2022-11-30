I used to neglect my kidneys – now my daughter might need one of them

As we head into the party season, I think it is about time we gave it up for the kidneys.

We tend to take them for granted as they sluice out the toxins and waste from our poor lifestyle choices.

They really are the unsung heroes of our internal organs — not as flashy and self important as the brain, heart and lungs, more stoic and less noisy than the sprawl of the gut, the kidneys, along with our sparring partner the liver, really are the Dorian Gray of the human body; the sin eaters, absorbing and filtering out our terrible mistakes and keeping us above ground.

I’ve grown quite attached to my kidneys over the last while, partly because I feel like apologising to all my internal organs for the lack of respect I showed them in the 1990s, but also because my daughter decided to have a cheerful conversation with me about which of her parents would be best to donate a kidney to her.

It was all purely hypothetical — she just asked who would be best placed to give her one should she need it. And need it she may, some day.

Since her diagnosis with lupus seven years ago, the question of a kidney donation has never been too far from our thoughts. At the time of the diagnosis, I remember not knowing the first thing about the condition and googling it, only to discover Selena Gomez also had it.

I told my daughter, who was then 12, that if a Disney superstar can achieve the giddy heights of the lead role in Wizards Of Waverly Place, anything is possible for lupus patients!

A couple of years after that, Gomez famously underwent a kidney transplant and I stopped trying to make my daughter feel better by highlighting which random celebrities had lupus, and focussed more on just trying to help her manage the condition.

This meant everything from measuring out the year via monthly blister packs of tablets, pre-dawn treks to outpatients appointments in Crumlin and injecting our beloved first born’s abdomen with methotrexate once a week for two years, often with very mixed results.

Before you know it, you’ve gone from putting their medications into a ramekin next to their bowl of breakfast cereal to letting them look after the medication themselves.

But the condition is always there, waiting for a chance to strike. She was meant to undergo an infusion of immunosuppressants but had to put it off as she developed shingles, and the lupus is taking the opportunity to flare up.

It isn’t something that happens overnight, just over a period of weeks — shedding more hair than normal, joint pain, lethargy, low mood, brain fog.

But those are just the visible, noticeable parts of the condition — the big concern is always the organs and the unseen damage that may or may not be taking place.

Obviously, organ donation isn’t a simple question of saying “yeah, you can have mine”. But the hunt for a compatible donor starts in the home and, specifically, with the parents.

However, the scientific reality of organ donation hasn’t stopped me from weighing all this up as though I am trying to broker the sale of a used car on DoneDeal, saying to my wife, “well lookit, you carried her for nine months and whatnot, so really, I should probably be the one to cough up a kidney here,” before doing a bit of tyre kicking on my own kidneys’ behalf — “lots of miles on them though, some real rough back-roads travelled over the years, but sher we can get them looked over before we close the deal”.

But as a parent, you would take all your kids have — all the ailments, the woes, the sorrows, the illness, the pain — and make it your own if you could.

As for Selena Gomez and her new kidney, she got into a spat with the actor friend who gave her the organ earlier this month and subsequently was unfollowed by her donor on Instagram.

Yet this would never happen between my daughter and I, as she refuses to follow me on Insta because my content is incredibly poor. Let’s hope that, should the day ever come, my kidney function will be of a higher standard.