I used to neglect my kidneys – now my daughter might need one of them

Bill Linnane

Selena Gomez had to have a kidney transplant due to lupus. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Expand

As we head into the party season, I think it is about time we gave it up for the kidneys.

We tend to take them for granted as they sluice out the toxins and waste from our poor lifestyle choices.

